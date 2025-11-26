Digos City brgy captain shot dead while Livestreaming

THE Digos City barangay captain who was shot dead on Tuesday evening, November 25, while doing a Facebook Live, had repeatedly said he was receiving death threats, warnings he shared as he took strong political positions online in support of Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne R. Cagas and in criticism of officials in Sta. Cruz and Digos City.

Barangay Tres de Mayo Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr., a vocal and polarizing figure in local politics, was livestreaming when gunfire erupted behind him.

Moments earlier, a resident approached him to return a lost wallet and ID. Netizens later speculated that the resident might have been involved after old photos resurfaced from 2020, suggesting a possible link between the ID owner and a politician previously criticized by Bucol.

The footage shows Bucol collapsing, bloodied, and calling for help before the broadcast abruptly cut off. He later died from his wounds, declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

His killing, witnessed in real time by thousands, immediately focused attention on the political disputes he often raised, angles investigators are now examining as possible motives.

Tracing political rift

A review of Bucol’s past livestreams and posts shows that since early 2025, he has frequently criticized officials in Sta. Cruz and Digos City, repeatedly mentioning Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson “Tata” Sala and Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas. He accused the two of condemning politicians he supported, particularly Governor Cagas.

He insisted he never meddled in Sta. Cruz affairs, saying: “Unang-una nasayud ang katawhan wala jud namo ni hilabti si Mayor Tata Sala sa Sta.Cruz. Wala pud mi manghilabut anang Sta.Cruz o gahisgot saiyaha nga ikalain niya (First of all, people know we never interfered with Mayor Tata Sala of Sta. Cruz. We did not meddle in Sta. Cruz affairs or say anything that would offend him)."

Bucol said tensions escalated after the Mayor’s League elections, adding: “Nakuratan nalang man hinuon mi gipangbanat-banatan nami niya human sa election sa Mayor's League (LMP). Ginahuraw napud ko niya saiyang live nga kuno duna ko'y paabuton niya (We were surprised because he began attacking us after the Mayor’s League elections. In his livestreams, he hinted that something was coming for me).”

He said the two mayors have long stood by each other politically, a relationship well known to Davao del Sur Rep. Manong “John” Tracy Cagas.

'No more fear left, only courage and anger'

Governor Yvonne Cagas said she is no longer afraid after the killing of one of her political allies.

"Wala nay kahadlok, puros nalang kalagot ug kaisog (No more fear left, only anger and courage)," Cagas said in an interview with SunStar Davao on November 26, 2025 at her office in the provincial capitol.

She said that the provincial government and the Office of the Vice President will offer a combined ₱2-million reward for information on the gunman and the mastermind behind Bucol’s death.

"Maghatag mi og P1 million, P500,000 sa gunman ug P500,000 sa mastermind. Dako pud mi og pasalamat kang VP Sara nga muhatag pud siya'g P1 million, so P2 million tanan (We will offer ₱1 million — ₱500,000 for the gunman and ₱500,000 for the mastermind. We are grateful to VP Sara for offering another ₱1 million, making it ₱2 million total)," she said.

The governor urged the public to come forward to help solve the case.

Dispute over VP impeachment

Bucol also claimed he was pressured to shift his political stance on the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. Only one Davao Region lawmaker, Rep. John Cagas, endorsed the complaint.

He recounted,“Gusto ani niya sauna mouban ko ka kay Mayor Josef Cagas ug Congressman Tracy kay si VP Inday kuno ma impeach or maigo sa kaso. Ana ko niya diha mismo sa iyang opisina nga bahala'g magkinaunsa, dili lang ko mubiya sa mga Duterte (He wanted me to join Mayor Josef Cagas and Congressman Tracy because they said VP Inday would be impeached. I told him in his office that no matter what happens, I will not abandon the Dutertes).

He planned to discuss the issue further in an upcoming livestream, but was killed before he could do so.

Police: Prior statements in review

The Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office (DDPPO), through PRO-Davao, has formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to look into the killing. Investigators are reviewing Bucol’s past statements, identifying three persons of interest, and analyzing video footage captured during and after the shooting.

Police officials assured the public they are committed to pursuing justice and urged residents to cooperate.

“Initial assessments have identified possible persons of interest, based on individuals previously mentioned by the victim in his earlier social media posts. Investigators and intelligence operatives are actively following all leads and are currently gathering all available CCTV footage in the vicinity to aid in identifying and ultimately apprehending the perpetrator/s,” the agency said.

Local leaders condemn killing

The Digos City Government denounced the killing, calling it a “senseless act of violence” and describing Bucol as a committed public servant.

Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas also condemned the attack and distanced himself from any involvement.

“Bisan pa sa among panagbangi sa pulitika diha sa social media, dili nako gitinguha ug bisan nalang gihunanuha ang iyang kamatayon… Ang mga issues nga iyang gipanghisgutan sa iyang mga FB Live, dili bag-o alang kanako ug dili lang siya ang naghisgot niini (Despite our political disagreements on social media, I never wanted or even thought about his death. The issues he raised in his livestreams are not new to me, and he was not the only one talking about them),” he said.

“Sa akong pagsulod sa kalibutan sa politika, dawat na nako nga dunay mga pagbatikos o kritiko isip kabahin sa demokratikong katilingban. Apan bisan pa man sa mga pagbatikos sa akong mga kaatbang sa politika, wala koy GIPASIPAD-AN o GIBUHATAN og inhustisya (When I entered politics, I accepted that criticisms and critics are part of a democratic society. But despite these criticisms from political rivals, I have never ordered or committed any injustice),” Mayor Cagas added.

Governor Cagas, with whom Bucol was politically aligned, reacted strongly, posting: “KINSAY SUNOD KAMI?!! PANINGOG NAMO MGA KATAWHAN SA DAVAO DEL SUR (Who’s next, us? People of Davao del Sur, speak up)!”

No statement yet from Sala

As of Wednesday presstime, Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson “Tata” Sala, frequently mentioned in Bucol’s past livestreams and political commentaries, has not released a statement regarding the killing or responded to the allegations earlier raised by Bucol.

Man seen returning items denies involvement

A resident seen in the livestream returning an ID and wallet shortly before the shooting was tagged online as a potential suspect. In a November 26 media interview, he denied any involvement in the attack and said resurfaced photos linking him to Mayor Sala and the ID owner were being misinterpreted.

He said that he approached Bucol only to return the lost items and said the accusations circulating on social media were baseless.

Beloved barangay captain

Neighbors described Bucol as a well-loved and dependable community leader.

“Maskin unsang orasa, kung naay manuktok sa iyaha, mutabang gyud na siya. Di gyud na siya magduha-duha (Any time of day, if someone knocked on his door, he would help. He never hesitated),” said neighbor Pelegrino Amahan.

Bucol’s young neighbors echoed this, describing him as a strict but brave leader who maintained peace in the barangay.

“Wala gyuy gang-gang, walay gubot sa Tres de Mayo. Karon, mahadlok nami para sa among kaugalingon, basin mubalik ang kagubot sa amoa (There were no gangs, no trouble in Tres de Mayo. Now we’re scared for ourselves, things might go back to being chaotic),” said "John-john, 14.

Netizens watching a livestream from the hospital captured residents crying out for justice as emergency staff rushed Bucol inside following the shooting. DEF,CEA