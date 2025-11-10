Digos City cracks down on robbery, snatching

The City Government of Digos has rolled out a comprehensive action plan to address the rising number of robbery and snatching incidents in the city.

Mayor Josef Cagas said the program reflects the local government’s commitment to protecting residents and ensuring a safe environment.

“We are taking concrete steps to make our streets safer and to reassure our citizens that their government is acting swiftly and decisively,” he said.

Cagas shared on Facebook that he personally conducted night and early-morning rounds on November 10 alongside high-visibility police patrols.

In an interview, he noted that around 20 households out of the city’s 85,000, or roughly 20 individuals out of 180,000 registered voters, have been affected by recent incidents.

Under the program, the city will intensify police patrols in high-risk areas, strengthen community engagement, and implement proactive crime-prevention measures to enhance public safety and boost citizens’ sense of security.

Priority areas for increased police visibility include Barangays Tres de Mayo, Aplaya, San Miguel, Zones 1, 2, and 3, and Matti, as well as busy thoroughfares such as Rizal Avenue, the Digos Public Market, and the Public Terminal.

Police, led by PLtCol Peter Glenn Ipong of the Digos City Police Station, urged residents to remain vigilant and assist authorities by reporting suspicious activities.

The city government advised the public to keep valuables out of sight, use well-lit and populated routes at night, stay alert, and immediately report any suspicious behavior. Hotlines for reporting include the Digos City Police Station ((082) 553-4415 / 0998-598-7752), Bureau of Fire Protection (0919-858-8656 / 0915-464-4935 / (082) 553-1160), and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (0946-695-7777 / 0956-352-5477).

The LGU and Digos City Police also issued a stern warning to criminals.

“Such unlawful acts will not be tolerated. Law enforcement authorities are on heightened alert and are directed to intensify patrol operations, checkpoints, and surveillance to ensure the safety of all citizens,” the city government said in a Facebook post on November 9.

“Let this serve as a strong reminder: Digos City will never be a haven for lawbreakers,” the post added. The LGU emphasized that those caught committing crimes will face the full force of the law and that “the days of lawlessness are numbered.”

Through these measures, the city government reaffirmed its commitment to protect residents and visitors and maintain public safety. RGP