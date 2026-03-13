Digos City LGU to provide cash aid to returning OFWs

DIGOS CITY — Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the City Government of Digos in Davao del Sur will provide cash assistance to Digosanon Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who want to be repatriated.

A cash assistance of P20,000 will be provided to every OFW returning to Digos, in addition to the reintegration program that will help them find a livelihood in the city.

Requirements for this assistance include a copy of the OFW’s passport, work contract, referral letter from the Philippine Embassy, and a certificate of indigency, which can be obtained from the barangay where the OFW is residing.

The requirements are to be submitted to the Digos City Public Employment Services Office. Returning OFWs may also make inquiries by sending questions to the Digos City PESO Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Digos City Mayor Joseph Fortich Cagas has directed the City Information and Communications Technology Office to make its facilities available for families who need to contact their loved ones working in the affected areas in the Middle East.

The CICTO office has fast, reliable internet and can help families who have difficulties in contacting their loved ones. They can visit the CICTO office on the ground floor or the old City Hall Building.

DSWD to help returning OFWs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has said it is ready to assist returning OFWs.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao says they provide financial assistance, as long as the OFWs are staying in Manila before they return to their respective provinces. “Especially marami sa kababayan natin ay pansamantala munang manirahan sa Maynila bago sila makauwi sa kani-kanilang probinsya,”

(Many of our countrymen temporarily stay in Manila before they return to their respective provinces.)

Upon their return, the DSWD Field Offices are coordinating with the local government units to provide assistance.

“Kasi meron na sa kanila ayaw na pong bumalik because of the situation and syempre yung trauma na naranasan nila, tinutulungan natin sila magkaroon ng trabaho, magkaroon ng livelihood opportunities,” Asec. Dumlao said.

(Because some of them do not want to return because of the situation and the trauma they experience, we help them by providing jobs and livelihood opportunities.) PIA DAVAO