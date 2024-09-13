Digos City receives Lunsod Lunsad grant

FOLLOWING its successful implementation and culmination of its first Lunsod Lunsad Project, the City Government of Digos has once again gained approval for another proposal dubbed as “Design Industries Go Sandbox (DIGoS) Hub Phase 2 with a grant amounting to P1.7 million pesos.

The Lunsod Lunsad Project endeavors to actively engage and uplift the creative landscape of Philippine cities by soliciting, identifying, and supporting innovative ideas and initiatives. It is designed to catalyze the growth and development of these industries, thereby fostering the establishment of more creative cities and regions throughout the country.

DTI Davao del Sur Provincial Director Maria Victoria Placer ceremonially conferred the approved project to Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas in mid-August during the LGU’s convocation. Under the Lunsod Lunsad, DTI serves as a co-implementor and ensures the timely implementation and completion of the project.

Accordingly, Digos City through the DIGoS Hub Phase 2 is set to launch its activities for the Lunsod Lunsad Project Part 2 this month, in time for the Philippines Creative Industries Month (PCIM) celebration. These activities include web development, photography contest, film-making competition, vlogging challenge, and intellectual property incentivization, among others. These are expected to benefit approximately 2,000 creative industry players including performers, photographers and videographers, web developers, filmmakers, writers, inventors, micro, small and medium enterprises, and many more.

Furthermore, DIGoS Hub Phase 2 will continue to promote the Tatak Digoseño brand initially launched during the Phase 1 culmination. The Tatak Digoseño is the official brand for the creative and innovative products of Digos City. Part of the promotional activities will be the participation to trade fairs such as Mindanao Trade Expo Goes Glorietta and Manila FAME. Another component is the passage of a city ordinance to institutionalize the Tatak Digoseño brand.

“The approval of DIGoS Hub – Phase 2 comes at a perfect time because we will be celebrating the Philippine Creative Industries Month. It is also an excellent opportunity because we can build on the momentum and milestones we have achieved in the DIGoS Hub – Phase 1 which culminated last May 2024,” PD Placer said.

“This project reinforces the theme for this year’s Lunsod Lunsad which is ‘Building Competitive and Creative Cities’ aimed at nurturing innovation and creativity towards making our cities more competitive,” she added.

Speaking of competitiveness, Placer also shared that in the recent Creative Cities and Municipalities Congress, Digos City was awarded as the 2nd Overall Most Competitive Component City in the country, 2nd Most Competitive Component City in the Infrastructure Pillar, 3rd in the Resiliency Pillar, and 6th in the Government Efficiency Pillar. PR