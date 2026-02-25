Digos City stresses P10 PUV terminal fee legal

THE City Government of Digos City has reaffirmed that the collection of a P10 terminal fee for public utility vehicles (PUVs) using city terminals is legal and in accordance with existing laws.

In a statement released over local radio on February 25, 2026, Lolomeir C. Egos, OIC City Economic Enterprise manager, said the fee is mandated under the Local Economic Enterprise Code, enacted on January 4, 2011. The policy covers buses, jeepneys, multicabs, vans, taxis, and tricycles that operate within the city’s terminal facilities.

"Ang pag-pangulekta og Terminal Fee alang sa tanang pampubliko nga sakyanan sama sa Bus, Jeepney, Multicabs, Van/Taxi, ug Tricycle nga nigamit sa atong facility - terminal, nagabasi ug nalatid diha sa Local Economic Enterprise Code nga gipasa niadtong January 4, 2011 (The collection of a terminal fee for all public vehicles, including buses, jeepneys, multicabs, vans/taxis, and tricycles using our terminal facilities, is based on and outlined in the Local Economic Enterprise Code passed on January 4, 2011),” he said.

He clarified that the P10 daily fee for tricycles applies only to those operating on rotation or using public terminals with designated routes to barangays. Tricycles that circulate solely within urban or poblacion areas are exempt.

The statement comes after complaints surfaced on social media about inconsistent fee collection and confusion over who must pay.

Egos encouraged operators and passengers to cooperate, noting that the fee helps maintain and manage terminals, ensuring safer and more organized transport operations.

The Local Economic Enterprise Code grants the city authority to impose fees on commercial and public utility operations. City officials said the P10 charge is modest but vital for terminal upkeep and service improvements and reminded the public to report any irregularities to the Office of the City Economic Enterprise manager. DEF