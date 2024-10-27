Davao

Digos district jail warden relieved

A hostage-taking incident at the Digos City District Jail has led to the relief of the jail warden
FOLLOWING the hostage-taking at a jail district compound in Digos City, Davao del Sur recently, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Davao Region (BJMP-Davao) said that they have already issued a relief order against its jail warden to ensure a swift investigation.

Earlier this week, BJMP-Davao spokesperson Jail Senior Inspector Edo Lobenia said in an interview with dxDC-RMN Davao that they have already laid out a legal basis for such a case against the jail warden while the investigation continues at present.

He also clarified that there have been restrictions inside the area particularly for the family members of the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) mandated by the agency following an aggressive attack of the hostage-takers who are set to face legal charges, particularly in relation to kidnapping and murder.

It can be recalled that the Digos City District Jail has suspended visitation privileges after three inmates held two children hostage inside the jail’s dormitory, injuring several people, including a minor.

Officials reported that these suspects demanded their release so that they could go back to their hometown.

The two young children, a six-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were paying visits to their imprisoned fathers. The children were allegedly targeted by the accused with an improvised bladed weapon until they arrived at a BJMP vehicle.

The two-hour-long negotiation resulted in a brawl that left four BJMP officers, the victims, and the suspects hurt. DEF


