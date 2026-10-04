Digos logs highest diesel average price among Davao Region cities

FUEL prices in the Davao Region showed wide variations across provinces and major cities during the September 29 to October 5, 2026 monitoring period, with regular gasoline averaging P86.81 per liter and diesel at P94.92, based on the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) weekly price dashboard.

The regional figures covered prevailing retail pump prices for premium gasoline, regular gasoline, diesel, Diesel Plus, and kerosene across the five provinces of the Davao Region and its key cities.

Premium gasoline posted a regional average of P87.91 per liter, with prices ranging from P79.70 to P119.20. Regular gasoline, meanwhile, had the widest price range among the major fuel products, from P79.40 to P118.70 per liter.

Diesel prices ranged from P85.10 to P109.70 per liter, with a regional average of P94.92. Diesel Plus averaged P100.81 per liter, with listed prices ranging from P97 to P103.40.

Kerosene had an average price of P118.06 per liter, with monitored prices ranging from P110 to P126.60.

Among the region’s key cities, Davao City recorded an average premium gasoline price of P87.89 per liter and regular gasoline at P86.45. Its average diesel price stood at P94.75, while Diesel Plus averaged P100.27. Kerosene was listed at an average of P116.59 per liter.

Panabo City had the lowest average prices among the monitored cities for premium gasoline, regular gasoline, and diesel. Its average premium gasoline price was P85.06 per liter, while regular gasoline averaged P84.39 and diesel P93.14.

Tagum City recorded the highest average premium gasoline price among the six monitored cities at P88.55 per liter. Its regular gasoline averaged P86.92, while diesel stood at P94.18.

Mati City posted the highest average regular gasoline price at P87.79 per liter, while Digos City had the highest diesel average among the monitored cities at P95.32.

For premium gasoline, prices in the province-level data also varied considerably. Davao Occidental recorded an average of P93.42 per liter, the highest among the five provinces, while Davao Oriental had the lowest average at P87.42.

Davao del Sur posted an average regular gasoline price of P86.51 per liter, while Davao del Norte recorded P86.31. Davao Oriental had the highest average diesel price among the provinces at P94.98.

The DOE-MFO said its weekly price dashboard provides a monitoring reference for prevailing pump prices across Mindanao. The figures represent prices observed during the specified monitoring period and may differ from the prices posted at individual fuel stations.

The dashboard is available through the DOE-MFO for consumers and other stakeholders monitoring fuel prices in the region. DEF