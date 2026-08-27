Digos Police ID’s 3 student-suspects in online threats

POLICE have identified three minor students allegedly linked to online threats involving two schools and fellow students in Digos City, prompting authorities to coordinate intervention and monitoring measures with schools and child protection councils.

The Digos City Police Station said two of the minors — an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy from Digos City National High School (DCNHS) — were identified through digital investigation after alleged threats against the school were posted online.

A third minor, a 16-year-old senior high school student from Cor Jesu College, was also identified for allegedly sending threatening messages through a student group chat.

One of the messages circulated in the group chat read: “Bhal, ingna sila nga mamusil mi ugma, Ang amoa rang pusilon kay katong wala naka survive sa lacs, katong body position, pero ang katong naka survive bahalag naka abot lag 100 kapin okayy rato sila [sic].”

Police said the cases involving the minors are being referred to the appropriate intervention mechanisms.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD) is awaiting formal endorsement letters from the students' respective schools before they are referred to their concerned Barangay Councils for the Protection of Children (BCPC).

The minors will then undergo six months of monitoring, guidance, and intervention, according to the police.

“We emphasize that posting threats on Facebook, Messenger, group chats, or any social media platform is not a joke,” the Digos City Police Station said in its advisory. “Being a minor does not mean that one’s actions have no consequences. There are proper mechanisms for intervention, guidance, accountability, and rehabilitation.”

Following the incidents, police said security measures have been tightened in public and private schools across Digos City.

These include increased police patrols, a stronger security presence near school premises, and the implementation of entrance screening and security checks for students, teachers, parents, and visitors.

Authorities also urged parents, teachers, and community leaders to closely monitor children's online activities, stressing that posts or messages intended as jokes or pranks can cause fear and alarm and trigger serious consequences.

The Digos City Police Station reiterated its warning against using social media platforms, Messenger, or group chats to circulate threats, saying online actions can have real-world consequences and will be addressed through appropriate legal and child intervention mechanisms. DEF