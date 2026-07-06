Digos records lowest fuel prices in Davao Region

RETAIL fuel prices across the Davao Region remained generally stable during the June 30 to July 6, 2026 monitoring period, with only slight movements recorded following last week's substantial rollback that brought significant relief to motorists and transport operators.

The latest prevailing retail pump prices released by the Department of Energy (DOE)-Mindanao Field Office indicate that gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices have largely settled after the sharp reductions implemented beginning June 23.

In Davao City, premium gasoline (RON 95) averaged P75.12 per liter, while regular gasoline (RON 91) stood at P73.87per liter. Diesel averaged P69.52 per liter, Diesel Plus P73.87, and kerosene P91.85 per liter. Elsewhere in the region, Digos City posted average prices of P72.59 for premium gasoline, P72.02 for regular gasoline, P70.06 for diesel, P74.50 for Diesel Plus, and P99.25 for kerosene. Island Garden City of Samal recorded average prices of P74.70 for premium gasoline, P74.20 for regular gasoline, and P71.88 for diesel. Mati City registered the region's highest average premium gasoline price at P76.53 per liter, while Panabo City averaged P73.38 for premium gasoline and P69.48 for diesel. Tagum City, meanwhile, recorded P76.09 per liter for premium gasoline, P74.24 for regular gasoline, and P71.11 for diesel.

Compared with the previous monitoring period of June 23 to 29, pump prices in the Davao Region changed only slightly.

In Davao City, premium gasoline declined from P75.59 to P75.12 per liter, while regular gasoline slipped from P74.49 to P73.87. Diesel also eased from P69.84 to P69.52 per liter, and Diesel Plus decreased from P74.39 to P73.87.

Kerosene, however, registered a modest increase from P90.65 to P91.85 per liter.

Similar minimal adjustments were observed in Digos, Panabo, Mati, Samal, and Tagum, indicating that fuel prices have generally stabilized across the region after the previous week's major rollback.

The current prices come after the DOE announced one of the biggest fuel price reductions of the year for the June 23 to 29 trading week. The agency projected gasoline rollbacks ranging from P3.90 to P5.90 per liter, diesel from P9.04 to P11.04 per liter, and kerosene from P9.82 to P11.82 per liter, largely driven by easing global crude oil prices after weeks of market volatility. The significant reductions provided much-needed relief to motorists, public utility vehicle operators, logistics companies, farmers, fisherfolk, and other sectors heavily dependent on fuel.

The DOE-Mindanao Field Office noted that prevailing retail pump prices are based on its weekly monitoring of fuel stations across Mindanao. Actual prices may still vary among retailers due to differences in procurement costs, transportation expenses, operating costs, and market competition.

The agency continues to publish weekly pump price monitoring reports to promote transparency and enable consumers to compare prices across fuel stations before refueling. DEF