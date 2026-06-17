DIIE 2026 eyed to strengthen Davao’s innovation system

THE Davao Inventions and Innovations Expo (DIIE) 2026 will debut as the region’s inaugural innovation and business platform, gathering 54 exhibitors from across the country in a bid to strengthen the region’s innovation ecosystem through collaboration among government, academe, industry, and the private sector.

Set on June 19 to 21, 2026 at Abreeza Ayala Mall, the three-day expo will feature locally developed inventions, emerging technologies, and research-based solutions aimed at linking innovation with entrepreneurship, funding access, and commercialization opportunities.

Organizers said the event will host exhibits, networking activities, and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on startup development, business scaling, and access to financing.

A session on government grants and public funding pathways will also guide inventors and entrepreneurs on available support mechanisms for product development and enterprise growth.

DIIE chairperson Julieto C. Mejos said the expo seeks to surface and support local innovators by connecting them with institutions and industry partners.

He said many inventors remain unrecognized despite offering solutions to community needs.

“There are lots of inventors in the street, undiscovered and unrecognized, that our group would want to harness and polish so they can contribute to the welfare of our citizens,” Mejos said during the Wednesdays Media Forum on June 17 at Abreeza Corporate Center.

Mejos cited agricultural innovations addressing high fertilizer costs and post-harvest losses, noting that several technologies to be showcased have remained unreleased for years.

Former Davao Inventors Association president Virgilio M. Sangutan said innovation must be supported by stronger institutional systems to drive both economic growth and community development.

“Inventions and innovations build a strong nation not only in the development of the community but also for the economic development,” Sangutan said.

He cited City Ordinance No. 0546-21, which established the Davao City Inventions and Innovations Center (DCIIC), a city-backed mechanism providing financial access, technical assistance, and intellectual property protection for local innovators.

Sangutan said the center strengthens the city’s innovation pipeline by improving pathways from development to commercialization.

Mejos also acknowledged support from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), saying its facilities are now more accessible to local innovators.

“It helps a lot because right now, they are opening the facilities for us to utilize,” he said.

Organizers invited students, entrepreneurs, and the public to attend the three-day event and engage with locally developed technologies.

“There are lots of things to be seen and observed for you guys to be inspired to be part of us,” Mejos said.

The expo is co-presented by the Davao City Inventions and Innovations Council. FRANCES KIM CATCHILA, ADDU, SUNSTAR INTERN