DILG boosts grassroots alliances to maintain insurgency-free Davao

THE Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) strengthens its alliances at the grassroots level on top of its sustained partnership with the national line agencies including the military and the police to maintain the insurgency-free status of Davao Region.

As a guest in a recent episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas (KBP), DILG-Davao Regional Director Abdullah Matalam explained some key strategies of DILG-Davao to boost efforts in sustaining the gains of Executive Order No. 70 to end local communist armed conflict (Elcac), and one of which is establishing community interventions.

DILG has rolled out the Communicating for Perpetual End to Extreme Violence and Forming Alliance towards Positive Change and Enriched Communities or the C4PEACE under which are the implementation of some community interventions through the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) and the Capacitating Urban Communities for Peace & Development (CUCPD).

“Community interventions are being conducted to encourage community members to cooperate with the government in eliminating insurgency. This includes rehabilitation programs for ex-rebels and information campaigns for the youth,” he said.

In collaboration with various national line agencies, DILG XI also seeks to strengthen the implementation of livelihood programs, education, and infrastructure, among others, to help the conflict-affected areas.

Matalam underscored the role of local chief executives in achieving a holistic approach of addressing issues and concerns capitalized by the communist terrorist group in engaging armed struggles against the government.

"The local leaders and LGUs are being paid attention to better implement programs and projects in their constituencies," he said.

Matalam also sees the need to strengthen the capacities of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for them to serve as crucial components of sustaining peace.

The DILG-Davao Regional Director viewed the success of EO 70 rests on the active participation and cooperation of all national line agencies, the local governments, and the communities. PIA DAVAO