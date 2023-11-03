DILG-Davao says BSKE winning bets must be seated by this month

A THREE-WEEK transition and turning over of workloads from incumbent leaders to the newly-elected barangay officials should be enough, an official from the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao Region (DILG-Davao) said.

DILG-Davao Regional Director Alex Roldan said a three-week transition period between the newly elected and incumbent leaders in the barangay is enough for the newly-elected officials to take over easily.

“Dapat karong bulana, nakalingkod na, tulo ka semana ra man (Newly-elected barangay officials must already be seated this month, as the three-week transition which we suggest),” Roldan said over the Davao City Disaster Radio, November 3.

Winning candidates are also obliged to submit their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) before assuming their positions.

The incumbent barangay officials must also conduct a turnover of documents, including minutes of meetings, particularly with the newly-elected officials in the barangay, to ensure a smooth transition and to inform them on how to proceed with their duties.

The final minutes discussed during the barangay session, as well as new projects that need to be implemented and continued in the barangay, should also be submitted to ensure a well-organized and error-free process of transitioning.

Roldan also clarified that because the barangay staff, such as the secretary and the treasurer, has no defined terms written by law, it would depend on the new administration if they will be retained from their positions.

“Ang barangay secretary nila, dapat ma-turn-over nila ang minutes sa mga niaging meetings, kay naa man na’y mga agreements nga dili pwedeng moaksyon ang bagong kapitan kung wala siyay basis, kay [for example] basig nadesisyonan na na siya sa niaging administrasyon (The barangay secretary should turn over the minutes of the previous meetings, as there may be agreements that the new captain cannot take action on without a basis, like there are decisions that have already been made during the previous administration on certain things or agreements),” Roldan said

Roldan also encouraged the new barangay officials that a team must be formed to conduct a thorough inspection of all declared documents, including finances and operational vehicles. The new captain should take full responsibility for the takeover but also ensure that all items listed in the inventory are good as declared before accepting the turnover. ICE