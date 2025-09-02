DILG no power to probe, sanction officials in anomalous projects

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government–Davao Region (DILG–Davao) Regional Director Abdullah V. Matalam clarified that the agency has no jurisdiction to directly enforce legal restrictions or investigate officials and agencies involved in flood-control projects across local government units (LGUs).

However, he assured that the department remains committed to supporting transparency and ongoing national investigations.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the 31st National Crime Prevention Week media briefing at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on September 1, 2025, Matalam stressed that the DILG’s role is limited to carrying out decisions from the Office of the President, the Ombudsman, and the courts.

“Regarding corruption activities, our department’s role is only implementation with regards to decisions of the President, the Ombudsman, and the courts. Whatever the decisions they have, it is not for the DILG to take,” he said.

The official explained that while the DILG has no authority to independently investigate or sanction those involved in questionable flood-control projects, the agency actively participates in collaborative investigations to promote transparency and ensure accountability. He cited the recent dismissal of a local politician in Padada, Davao del Sur over corrupt practices as an example of how the department enforces directives when higher authorities issue rulings.

Matalam’s clarification comes as both the Senate and the House of Representatives intensify scrutiny over the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood-control program.

The House inquiry, set to open this week, will investigate alleged irregularities in procurement and contractor selection for billions of pesos’ worth of projects nationwide.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is conducting a parallel probe, with senators demanding accountability from contractors who allegedly have political ties or skipped hearings.

Investigative reports from the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) revealed that nearly 9,855 flood-control projects worth more than P545 billion were funded between July 2022 and May 2025, raising concerns over lavish spending and uneven project distribution.

The data show Mindanao, despite being flood-prone, received relatively fewer projects and less funding than other regions.

The intensifying probe has placed a spotlight on transparency in infrastructure spending, especially in Mindanao, where many communities remain vulnerable to flooding.

Matalam said the DILG will continue working closely with investigative bodies to ensure compliance with legal decisions and to strengthen accountability mechanisms within LGUs, underscoring that the agency’s role is to execute, not adjudicate. DEF