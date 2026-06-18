DILG recognizes DavOr for financial transparency

ALL 11 local government units (LGUs) in Davao Oriental, along with the provincial government, have successfully passed the 2025 Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH), earning the province a perfect 100-percent passing rate in the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) assessment of fiscal accountability and transparency.

The passers include the City of Mati and the municipalities of Baganga, Banaybanay, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Governor Generoso, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro, and Tarragona. The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental was also included among the awardees.

With every municipality, the province’s lone city, and the provincial government meeting the requirements, Davao Oriental achieved full compliance with the standards set under the Good Financial Housekeeping program.

In a statement, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental described the achievement as a transparent and honest political governance in the whole Davao Oriental.

“A clear sign that transparency, accountability, and good governance remain strong across the province,” the province said.

The Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping is a recognition granted by the DILG to local government units that demonstrate sound fiscal management and compliance with key transparency and accountability measures. To qualify, LGUs must comply with the Full Disclosure Policy and maintain favorable audit results, ensuring that financial documents and reports are made accessible to the public.

The program forms part of the national government's efforts to promote responsible management of public funds and strengthen public trust in local institutions. It also serves as one of the indicators used in evaluating the overall governance performance of local governments.

Provincial officials credited the accomplishment to the collective efforts of local chief executives, department heads, finance personnel, and government employees across Davao Oriental who worked to ensure compliance with national standards on financial administration and public accountability.

Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang, municipal mayors, city officials, and public servants throughout the province were commended for their role in helping secure the recognition.

The achievement underscores Davao Oriental’s continuing commitment to transparent governance and prudent fiscal management. By securing a 100-percent passing rate, the province joins the ranks of local governments that have demonstrated adherence to best practices in managing public resources and delivering accountable public service. DEF