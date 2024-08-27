DILG urges Quiboloy to yield amid ongoing tensions

DILG Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" C. Abalos Jr., in an interview with the local media during the opening of Kalivungan Festival in Kidapawan City, urged Quiboloy to surrender to resolve the situation.

"Ako’y nananawagan kay Pastor Quiboloy, surrender, para matapos na ito I am calling on Pastor Quiboloy, surrender, so that this can end)," Abalos said.

In response, KOJC's legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, called on President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to withdraw police forces, claiming Quiboloy is not at the KOJC compound. Torreon criticized the ongoing police presence as harmful and inconvenient for the public and alleged that the police planned to detonate explosives at the KOJC compound to locate Quiboloy.

PRO-Davao strongly denied these claims, with spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey stating, "This is not true."

As of press time, tension continues along Carlos P. Garcia Highway, which remains closed, causing significant inconvenience. Despite social media rumors, no lockdown has been implemented in Davao City. JPC