Davao

DILG urges Quiboloy to yield amid ongoing tensions

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" C. Abalos Jr.
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" C. Abalos Jr.Screenshot from Jeepy P. Compio/Superbalita Video
Published on

AFTER almost three days of tension, as of August 26, 2024, between the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) and Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has called for the surrender of KOJC Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy.

DILG Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" C. Abalos Jr.,  in an interview with the local media during the opening of Kalivungan Festival in Kidapawan City, urged Quiboloy to surrender to resolve the situation.

"Ako’y nananawagan kay Pastor Quiboloy, surrender, para matapos na ito I am calling on Pastor Quiboloy, surrender, so that this can end)," Abalos said.

In response, KOJC's legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, called on President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to withdraw police forces, claiming Quiboloy is not at the KOJC compound. Torreon criticized the ongoing police presence as harmful and inconvenient for the public and alleged that the police planned to detonate explosives at the KOJC compound to locate Quiboloy.

PRO-Davao strongly denied these claims, with spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey stating, "This is not true." 

As of press time, tension continues along Carlos P. Garcia Highway, which remains closed, causing significant inconvenience. Despite social media rumors, no lockdown has been implemented in Davao City. JPC

DILG
Road closure
Surrender
Kalivungan Festival
Davao City
Apollo Quiboloy
PRO-Davao
Kingdom of Jesus Christ
Kidapawan
Benhur Abalos
KoJC
KOJC raid
KOJC Tension
Benjamin Abalos Jr.
KOJC legal response
police standoff

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph