DILG verifies OP’s order on Panabo mayor suspension

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) central office has ordered its Davao Region office to verify whether the Office of the President’s order for a 60-day preventive suspension against Panabo City Mayor Jose E. Relampagos has been enforced.

In a document furnished to this writer early this week, the DILG central office directed DILG-Davao to verify the implementation of the suspension order and ensure that the applicable rules on succession are observed.

The suspension stemmed from an administrative case arising from a February 2025 incident involving local media practitioner Oliver T. Autor.

The case is docketed as OP-IAD-25-F-040, with Relampagos among the respondents.

The OP, in an order dated August 13, 2026, directed the Governor of Davao del Norte to issue and implement the 60-day preventive suspension against Relampagos.

“Pursuant to Section 1, Rule 6 of AO No. 23 s. 1992, as amended, the Governor of Davao del Norte is hereby ordered to issue and implement an order of preventive suspension against Relampagos for a period of 60 days effective immediately upon receipt hereof and submit a report of his compliance to this Office.”

The OP said the preventive suspension was warranted after it evaluated the submissions of both parties following the filing of Relampagos' answer.

“In view of the filing of Relampagos' Verified Answer, the issues in the instant case are hereby joined and after evaluating the submissions of both parties, it was established that the evidence of the respondent's guilt is strong.

“Likewise, given the gravity of the offense charged, there is a great probability that Relampagos' continuance in office could influence witnesses or pose a threat to the safety and integrity of records and other evidence.”

The order cited Section 1, Rule 6 of Administrative Order No. 23, series of 1992, as amended, as the legal basis for the preventive suspension.

DILG verifies implementation

The DILG's involvement followed the OP directive, which specifically assigned the Governor of Davao del Norte to issue and implement the suspension and report compliance to the Office of the President.

On September 3, 2026, DILG Assistant Secretary Brian Mey R. Tomas issued a memorandum clarifying that the DILG central office was not the implementing authority for the OP order.

The memorandum instead pointed to the provincial government as the authority tasked with implementing the suspension.

On September 7 or 8, DILG-Davao Regional Director Abdullah V. Matalam directed DILG-Davao del Norte Provincial Director Jonathan J. Leybag to verify the status of implementation by the provincial government.

The regional directive also called for the operationalization of the applicable succession rules should the suspension be implemented.

The implementation of the order was followed by Vice Mayor Franklin D. Gentiles assuming the functions of acting city mayor on September 18.

A public notice from the city government said Gentiles would temporarily assume the functions of mayor until Relampagos' return. The notice did not specify the reason for Relampagos' absence or give a date for his return.

Panabo City Councilor Josie Mary “Boss JM” G. Relampagos, meanwhile, was designated acting vice mayor and presiding officer of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Case traces back to 2025 incident

The administrative case originated from an incident during a mediation conference at Purok 1, Upper Licanan, Panabo City, on February 24, 2025.

According to a February 26, 2025 report by SunStar Davao, the conference involved members of the Maningo and Dopio families, their legal representatives, Barangay Upper Licanan officials and the Panabo City police chief.

Autor, a media practitioner, alleged that Relampagos confronted him during the meeting and kicked him in the right knee and punched him in the face.

He also alleged that members of the mayor's security team attacked him as he was leaving the area. One, according to Autor, struck him on the thigh with a monoblock chair while another attempted to hit him with a bench.

Autor further alleged that security personnel drew firearms and pointed them at him before police officers intervened.

The allegations formed part of Autor's subsequent administrative complaint and were reported as allegations rather than established facts in the 2025 report.

Relampagos denied allegations

Relampagos denied assaulting Autor.

In a February 26, 2025 video statement furnished to SunStar Davao, the mayor said Autor had no involvement in the land dispute being discussed during the meeting and questioned his presence at the conference.

“Wa man ko mangutana nga giisyuhan ba ko nimo. Wa ko mangutana niya. Unya miingon siya nga gikulata [nako siya], kadako niyang tawo unya kulatahon nako (I didn’t ask him if he made an issue about me and now he’s saying that I mauled him? He’s a huge man that I can’t possibly maul him),”

Relampagos also said he was prepared to face any charges filed against him.

Barangay Upper Licanan Captain Orlando Bocal, who was present during the meeting, said he did not personally witness the alleged assault.

Then Panabo City Police Chief PLtCol Jess Anthony Maghirang also declined to confirm or deny the alleged assault, saying he did not personally witness the incident.

Police had obtained statements from the parties involved, with the investigation still ongoing when the incident was reported in February 2025.

Administrative complaint filed

Autor subsequently filed the administrative complaint before the Office of the President on March 20, 2025.

Aside from Relampagos, the complaint named Albert “Tonton” Lagudas, Edwin “Bunso” Babelonia, Ian Sarmiento, Mickey Babelonia, “Ron Ron” Traje and two unidentified security personnel as respondents.

The OP issued its preventive suspension order after Relampagos submitted his verified answer and the issues in the administrative case were considered joined.

The preventive suspension, however, is an administrative measure and does not by itself constitute a final determination of liability in the underlying case.

Under the OP order, the suspension is for 60 days, with the Governor of Davao del Norte required to submit a compliance report to the Office of the President. DEF