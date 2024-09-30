DILG’s ‘most wanted’ nabbed in New Bataan

ONE of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) most wanted persons who was pointed to killing a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) was captured at Purok 5, Kahayag, New Bataan, Davao de Oro on September 27, 2024.

Romeo Matmat Roloos, alias Dingcal, is on the list of National Most Wanted Persons under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Roloos was arrested by the combined forces of the Provincial Intelligence Team (PIT) of Davao Occidental under the leadership of Police Colonel Ryan Bobby C. Paloma, in coordination with personnel from the Regional Intelligence Division (RID), Police Regional Office-Davao, under the direction of Police Colonel Christopher M. Bermudez, RID chief, and the members of the New Bataan Municipal Police Station and the Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office, guided by Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, Acting Regional Director of PRO 11.

The operation was carried out based on information gathered by RIU in Davao Occidental regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

According to police report, Roloos had an outstanding warrant of arrest for murder, under Criminal Case No. 46,765-2001, issued by Presiding Judge Wenceslao E. Ibabao of the Regional Trial Court, 11th Judicial Region, Branch 16, Ecoland, Davao City, on October 10, 2003, with no recommended bail.

Roloos is reportedly one of the suspects in the murder of Police Officer 1 Jorge Sapero, assigned at the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office-Davao.

The gruesome murder occurred on January 7, 2021, in Kabayan Relocation, Tibungco, Davao City.

It was reported that PO1 Sapero responded to a request for assistance from a resident, alias Mermer, who was being harassed by Roloos and six other individuals.

When PO1 Sapero arrived at the scene, he was brutally beaten with a two by three wooden stick, causing his immediate death.

After the killing, the suspects were immediately arrested through a warrant, except for Roloos, who escaped and went into hiding.

There were reports suggesting that Roloos joined the New People’s Army (NPA) in Davao de Oro, which helped him evade capture.

As a result, Roloos was listed as a DILG National Most Wanted Person, with a reward of P75,00, under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2002-39.

Roloos is now under the custody of the New Bataan MPS, as case against him is being prepared. WGM