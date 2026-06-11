Dingdong, Marian reunite for 'Remember’

BELOVED superstars and royal box-office couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera reunite for Star Cinema’s upcoming family drama “Remember” and head to Quebec to begin filming the movie.

The film is a joint production of Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, AgostoDos Pictures, and Regal Entertainment. It also reunites the real-life couple with award-winning director Mae Cruz Alviar, who helmed their blockbuster hit “Rewind,” one of the highest-grossing Filipino films of all time.

Before their departure, Dingdong expressed excitement about working once again with the same team behind “Rewind.”

“Ready na kami umalis papuntang Quebec. Sisimulan na namin ang isang espesyal na pelikula. After three years nung huli kaming nagsama at nandun na si Direk Mae, inaantay na kami at uumpisahan na namin ang pelikulang ‘Remember.’ It feels good to work with the same team behind ‘Rewind,’ plus more. Nakakatuwa na nare-reminisce namin lahat ng magagandang nangyari. We’re just so excited to work on this project,” said Dingdong.

Marian, meanwhile, said the timing felt right for their reunion film.

“Actually kanina nag-uusap kami on the way here, parang sabi nga namin ilang years na ba? Three years na pala. Siguro ito na yung tamang panahon ulit gawin ito. At the same time, yung kuwento siguradong ma-i-in love sila sa ‘Remember,'” she said.

Following the success of “Rewind,” Dingdong and Marian team up once again in “Remember,” which is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide in 2026.

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