Discovering Da Nang

What began as a reward soon unfolded into an experience filled with scenic discoveries, shared laughter, and small moments that made the city feel surprisingly personal.

Even before arriving, the trip already carried a warm sense of familiarity.

At Ninoy Aquino International Airport, awardees from different parts of the Philippines finally met face-to-face after months of only recognizing each other’s names and bylines, although I already met some of them during the November 6, 2025 awarding helt at Fairmont Hotel Makati.

During the flight from Manila to Da Nang, I found myself seated near broadcast journalist Kara David. We took selfies and talked casually throughout the trip. Later, I discovered our hotel rooms at The Courtyard by Marriott Da Nang Han River were right beside each other.