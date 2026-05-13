Discovering Da Nang

Some cities impress visitors with landmarks. Others leave a deeper mark through moments people never expect.
Da Nang managed to do both.
I joined fellow winners of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards 2025 for an all-expense-paid incentive trip to Vietnam from March 4 to 7, with Da Nang serving as our home throughout the journey.
What began as a reward soon unfolded into an experience filled with scenic discoveries, shared laughter, and small moments that made the city feel surprisingly personal.
Even before arriving, the trip already carried a warm sense of familiarity.
At Ninoy Aquino International Airport, awardees from different parts of the Philippines finally met face-to-face after months of only recognizing each other’s names and bylines, although I already met some of them during the November 6, 2025 awarding helt at Fairmont Hotel Makati.
During the flight from Manila to Da Nang, I found myself seated near broadcast journalist Kara David. We took selfies and talked casually throughout the trip. Later, I discovered our hotel rooms at The Courtyard by Marriott Da Nang Han River were right beside each other.
The delegation included journalists from newspapers, radio stations, and digital platforms across the country, but Da Nang quickly erased any formality among us. Conversations flowed naturally over meals, bus rides, and long walks through tourist sites. Some of the Bright Leaf judges also joined the tour curated by Bella Vitta Trips of Inna Plijter.
The city welcomed us with flavor almost immediately.
Our first lunch stop was Vit Quay Gia Truyen Madame Lân, a Michelin Select restaurant known for its signature roast duck and vibrant Vietnamese dishes filled with fresh herbs and greens. The meal introduced us not only to Vietnamese cuisine but also to Da Nang’s character — one that is flavorful, lively, and generous.
Every dish arrived layered with textures and aromas. Coriander, cilantro, and parsley brightened savory plates while conversations around the table grew louder and more relaxed with every serving.
Later that day, we visited Linh Ung Pagoda on Monkey Mountain, where the towering Lady Buddha statue overlooks the coastline.
The area felt peaceful despite the growing number of tourists exploring the grounds.
Strong winds swept through rows of carefully shaped bonsai trees as visitors quietly wandered the pathways.
But the most unforgettable part of the trip arrived the following day — along with my fear of heights.
Our group headed to Sun World Ba Na Hills, the mountain resort complex famous for its cool climate, European-inspired architecture, and the iconic Golden Bridge. Located about 30 kilometers from Da Nang City and nestled within the Trường Sơn Mountains, the attraction draws visitors seeking both scenic views and a temporary escape from the tropical heat.
Before boarding the cable car, I casually admitted to fellow journalists that heights terrify me.
To my surprise, another member of the group shared the same fear.
That simple realization somehow made the experience easier.
The Ba Na Hills cable car stretches roughly 5.8 kilometers and climbs more than 1,300 meters above sea level. As our cabin floated above forests, waterfalls, and mist-covered peaks, I initially refused to look outside while my fellow passengers filled the ride with jokes and nonstop laughter.
Little by little, the fear faded.
By the time the ride neared the summit, what I expected to be terrifying had become one of the most enjoyable moments of the trip.
Sometimes, people help carry fears without even realizing it.
At the top, the Golden Bridge immediately lived up to its reputation. The curved pedestrian bridge appeared suspended above the mountains, held dramatically by two giant stone hands emerging from the hillsides. Clouds drifted around the structure while visitors paused constantly for photographs.
Nearby, the Le Jardin d’Amour gardens burst with color.
Rows of tulips brightened the mountain landscape while neatly trimmed hedges framed pathways throughout the themed gardens.
The French Village, meanwhile, recreated the charm of a European town with cobbled streets, cathedral-inspired architecture, and cafés overlooking the mountains.
Still, some of the best moments came from doing almost nothing at all.
After lunch, some members of the group explored game rooms and beer gardens while others shopped for souvenirs. I chose the simpler option — quietly walking around, breathing in the cool mountain air, and taking photographs whenever a scenic corner appeared.
On our final full day in Da Nang, we visited the Marble Mountains, where limestone and marble peaks rise dramatically just outside the city. Light rain greeted us that morning, casting a misty atmosphere over the temples and stone stairways.
Visitors could either take the elevator or climb the steep staircase leading to caves and pagodas hidden within the mountains.
Because of the drizzle, the already uneven stone steps turned slippery underfoot, making the climb more challenging than expected.
But the view from above made every careful step worth it.
Later that day, we also visited nearby Hoi An, the Unesco World Heritage town famous for its lantern-lined streets, preserved architecture, and riverside charm. But Hoi An carried a completely different atmosphere and story of its own — one that deserves to be told separately from Da Nang’s modern skyline, mountain adventures, and coastal energy.
Before the trip ended, our tour guide, Mr. Chau, thanked us warmly and expressed hope that we would someday return to Vietnam. His words reflected the same hospitality we experienced throughout Da Nang — welcoming, sincere, and quietly memorable.
And honestly, he may not need much convincing.
Because beyond the scenic bridges, mountain views, and flavorful meals, Da Nang offered something travelers often search for but rarely find all at once — beauty, warmth, and moments that genuinely stay with you. MLSA