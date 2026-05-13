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Discovering Da Nang

Vietnam’s coastal gem captivates visitors with mountain escapes, vibrant flavors and unforgettable views
SCENES FROM BA NA HILLS. Winners of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards explore Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam, during their incentive trip in March 2026. Clockwise from left are journalists during the Ba Na Hills cable car ride, SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan posing among tulips at Le Jardin d’Amour, and the group at the fog-covered Golden Bridge, one of Vietnam’s most visited tourist attractions.
SCENES FROM BA NA HILLS. Winners of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards explore Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam, during their incentive trip in March 2026. Clockwise from left are journalists during the Ba Na Hills cable car ride, SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan posing among tulips at Le Jardin d’Amour, and the group at the fog-covered Golden Bridge, one of Vietnam’s most visited tourist attractions. KARA DAVID/CHAU NT PHOTOS
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Some cities impress visitors with landmarks. Others leave a deeper mark through moments people never expect.

Da Nang managed to do both.

I joined fellow winners of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards 2025 for an all-expense-paid incentive trip to Vietnam from March 4 to 7, with Da Nang serving as our home throughout the journey.

MARBLE MOUNTAINS VISIT. Winners of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards pose for a group photo during their visit to the Marble Mountains in Da Nang, Vietnam, in March 2026. The limestone-and-marble mountain cluster remains one of the city’s most visited cultural and tourist destinations.
MARBLE MOUNTAINS VISIT. Winners of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards pose for a group photo during their visit to the Marble Mountains in Da Nang, Vietnam, in March 2026. The limestone-and-marble mountain cluster remains one of the city’s most visited cultural and tourist destinations.CHAU NT PHOTO

What began as a reward soon unfolded into an experience filled with scenic discoveries, shared laughter, and small moments that made the city feel surprisingly personal.

Even before arriving, the trip already carried a warm sense of familiarity.

At Ninoy Aquino International Airport, awardees from different parts of the Philippines finally met face-to-face after months of only recognizing each other’s names and bylines, although I already met some of them during the November 6, 2025 awarding helt at Fairmont Hotel Makati.

During the flight from Manila to Da Nang, I found myself seated near broadcast journalist Kara David. We took selfies and talked casually throughout the trip. Later, I discovered our hotel rooms at The Courtyard by Marriott Da Nang Han River were right beside each other.

VIETNAM GETAWAY. SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan (left) poses with broadcast journalist Kara David during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in Da Nang, Vietnam, in March 2026. The journalists joined fellow awardees in exploring Ba Na Hills.
VIETNAM GETAWAY. SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan (left) poses with broadcast journalist Kara David during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in Da Nang, Vietnam, in March 2026. The journalists joined fellow awardees in exploring Ba Na Hills.KARA DAVID/WILLIE LOMIBAO PHOTOS
SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan arrives at Da Nang International Airport in Vietnam during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. Da Nang served as the group’s home base while exploring some of central Vietnam’s top tourist destinations.
SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan arrives at Da Nang International Airport in Vietnam during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. Da Nang served as the group’s home base while exploring some of central Vietnam’s top tourist destinations.JUNEP OCAMPO

The delegation included journalists from newspapers, radio stations, and digital platforms across the country, but Da Nang quickly erased any formality among us. Conversations flowed naturally over meals, bus rides, and long walks through tourist sites. Some of the Bright Leaf judges also joined the tour curated by Bella Vitta Trips of Inna Plijter.

The city welcomed us with flavor almost immediately.

FLAVORS OF DA NANG. Vietnamese dishes are served at Madame Lân, a Michelin Select restaurant in Da Nang, Vietnam, during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. The restaurant became one of the group’s first culinary stops in the coastal city known for its vibrant food culture and fresh local flavors.
FLAVORS OF DA NANG. Vietnamese dishes are served at Madame Lân, a Michelin Select restaurant in Da Nang, Vietnam, during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. The restaurant became one of the group’s first culinary stops in the coastal city known for its vibrant food culture and fresh local flavors.MARIANNE L. SABERON-ABALAYAN PHOTO

Our first lunch stop was Vit Quay Gia Truyen Madame Lân, a Michelin Select restaurant known for its signature roast duck and vibrant Vietnamese dishes filled with fresh herbs and greens. The meal introduced us not only to Vietnamese cuisine but also to Da Nang’s character — one that is flavorful, lively, and generous.

Every dish arrived layered with textures and aromas. Coriander, cilantro, and parsley brightened savory plates while conversations around the table grew louder and more relaxed with every serving.

LADY BUDDHA. The writer poses in front of the towering Lady Buddha statue at Linh Ung Pagoda on Monkey Mountain in Da Nang, Vietnam. The 67-meter statue overlooking the coastline is among the city’s most visited spiritual and cultural landmarks.
LADY BUDDHA. The writer poses in front of the towering Lady Buddha statue at Linh Ung Pagoda on Monkey Mountain in Da Nang, Vietnam. The 67-meter statue overlooking the coastline is among the city’s most visited spiritual and cultural landmarks. CHAU NT PHOTO

Later that day, we visited Linh Ung Pagoda on Monkey Mountain, where the towering Lady Buddha statue overlooks the coastline.

The writer poses overlooking Da Nang’s coastline from Monkey Mountain in Vietnam during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. The mountain area offers panoramic views of the city, coastline and surrounding waters.
The writer poses overlooking Da Nang’s coastline from Monkey Mountain in Vietnam during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. The mountain area offers panoramic views of the city, coastline and surrounding waters.CHAU NT PHOTO

The area felt peaceful despite the growing number of tourists exploring the grounds.

BONSAI GARDENS IN DA NANG. Visitors walk past carefully maintained bonsai trees at Linh Ung Pagoda on Monkey Mountain in Da Nang, Vietnam. The pagoda complex overlooking the coastline is among Da Nang’s popular cultural and tourist attractions.
BONSAI GARDENS IN DA NANG. Visitors walk past carefully maintained bonsai trees at Linh Ung Pagoda on Monkey Mountain in Da Nang, Vietnam. The pagoda complex overlooking the coastline is among Da Nang’s popular cultural and tourist attractions.MARIANNE L. SABERON-ABALAYAN PHOTO

Strong winds swept through rows of carefully shaped bonsai trees as visitors quietly wandered the pathways.

Fresh seafood dishes are served at Hải sản Mộc quán Đà Nẵng, a 2025 Michelin Select restaurant in Da Nang, Vietnam. The group wrapped up its first day in the coastal city with a traditional Vietnamese seafood dinner.
Fresh seafood dishes are served at Hải sản Mộc quán Đà Nẵng, a 2025 Michelin Select restaurant in Da Nang, Vietnam. The group wrapped up its first day in the coastal city with a traditional Vietnamese seafood dinner.MARIANNE L. SABERON-ABALAYAN

But the most unforgettable part of the trip arrived the following day — along with my fear of heights.

Our group headed to Sun World Ba Na Hills, the mountain resort complex famous for its cool climate, European-inspired architecture, and the iconic Golden Bridge. Located about 30 kilometers from Da Nang City and nestled within the Trường Sơn Mountains, the attraction draws visitors seeking both scenic views and a temporary escape from the tropical heat.

FOG OVER GOLDEN BRIDGE. Tourists walk across the Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam, during misty weather in March 2026. The landmark pedestrian bridge, held by giant stone hands, remains one of Vietnam’s most photographed tourist attractions.
FOG OVER GOLDEN BRIDGE. Tourists walk across the Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam, during misty weather in March 2026. The landmark pedestrian bridge, held by giant stone hands, remains one of Vietnam’s most photographed tourist attractions.MARIANNE L. SABERON-ABALAYAN

Before boarding the cable car, I casually admitted to fellow journalists that heights terrify me.

To my surprise, another member of the group shared the same fear.

That simple realization somehow made the experience easier.

RIDE TO BA NA HILLS. Journalists and awardees ride a cable car to Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam, during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. The cable car system offers panoramic views of the mountains and forests surrounding the popular tourist destination.
RIDE TO BA NA HILLS. Journalists and awardees ride a cable car to Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam, during the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards incentive trip in March 2026. The cable car system offers panoramic views of the mountains and forests surrounding the popular tourist destination.CHAU NT PHOTO

The Ba Na Hills cable car stretches roughly 5.8 kilometers and climbs more than 1,300 meters above sea level. As our cabin floated above forests, waterfalls, and mist-covered peaks, I initially refused to look outside while my fellow passengers filled the ride with jokes and nonstop laughter.

CABLE CAR MEMORIES. Broadcast journalist Kara David takes a group selfie with fellow winners and judges of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards during a cable car ride to Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. The ride offered sweeping views of forests, waterfalls, and mist-covered mountains.
CABLE CAR MEMORIES. Broadcast journalist Kara David takes a group selfie with fellow winners and judges of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards during a cable car ride to Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. The ride offered sweeping views of forests, waterfalls, and mist-covered mountains. KARA DAVID PHOTO

Little by little, the fear faded.

By the time the ride neared the summit, what I expected to be terrifying had become one of the most enjoyable moments of the trip.

Sometimes, people help carry fears without even realizing it.

At the top, the Golden Bridge immediately lived up to its reputation. The curved pedestrian bridge appeared suspended above the mountains, held dramatically by two giant stone hands emerging from the hillsides. Clouds drifted around the structure while visitors paused constantly for photographs.

MORNING AT THE GOLDEN BRIDGE. The writer poses at the fog-covered Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. Mist and light drizzle surrounded the landmark bridge, creating a dramatic backdrop to one of Vietnam’s most visited tourist attractions.
MORNING AT THE GOLDEN BRIDGE. The writer poses at the fog-covered Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. Mist and light drizzle surrounded the landmark bridge, creating a dramatic backdrop to one of Vietnam’s most visited tourist attractions.JUNEP OCAMPO
TIN BERSAMIN
ABOVE THE CLOUDS. Winners and judges of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards pose for a group photo at the fog-covered Golden Bridge in Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. The iconic bridge, held by giant stone hands overlooking the mountains, was one of the highlights of the award incentive tour for Filipino journalists.
ABOVE THE CLOUDS. Winners and judges of the 18th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards pose for a group photo at the fog-covered Golden Bridge in Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. The iconic bridge, held by giant stone hands overlooking the mountains, was one of the highlights of the award incentive tour for Filipino journalists.CHAU NT PHOTO

Nearby, the Le Jardin d’Amour gardens burst with color.

Rows of tulips brightened the mountain landscape while neatly trimmed hedges framed pathways throughout the themed gardens.

TULIP MOMENT. The writer smiles behind rows of blooming tulips at Le Jardin d’Amour in Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. The colorful flower gardens were among the popular attractions at the mountain resort complex.
TULIP MOMENT. The writer smiles behind rows of blooming tulips at Le Jardin d’Amour in Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. The colorful flower gardens were among the popular attractions at the mountain resort complex. CHAU NT PHOTO

The French Village, meanwhile, recreated the charm of a European town with cobbled streets, cathedral-inspired architecture, and cafés overlooking the mountains.

Still, some of the best moments came from doing almost nothing at all.

Exploring the cobblestone streets and Gothic-style architecture of the French Village in Ba Na Hills, Vietnam.
Exploring the cobblestone streets and Gothic-style architecture of the French Village in Ba Na Hills, Vietnam.WILLIE LOMIBAO PHOTO

After lunch, some members of the group explored game rooms and beer gardens while others shopped for souvenirs. I chose the simpler option — quietly walking around, breathing in the cool mountain air, and taking photographs whenever a scenic corner appeared.

The writer strikes a pose beside artistic garden sculptures at the French Village in Sun World Ba Na Hills, Da Nang, Vietnam.
A pose in front of the castle-inspired architecture at the French Village in Ba Na Hills.
Visitors walk past European-inspired shops and cafés at the French Village in Ba Na Hills, one of Da Nang’s top tourist attractions.
RUSTIC VILLAGE CHARM. A rustic storefront adds to the European village atmosphere at the French Village in Ba Na Hills, Da Nang.
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On our final full day in Da Nang, we visited the Marble Mountains, where limestone and marble peaks rise dramatically just outside the city. Light rain greeted us that morning, casting a misty atmosphere over the temples and stone stairways.

A pagoda surrounded by intricate stone carvings and dragon sculptures at the Marble Mountains in Da Nang, Vietnam.
A pagoda surrounded by intricate stone carvings and dragon sculptures at the Marble Mountains in Da Nang, Vietnam.INNA PHOTO

Visitors could either take the elevator or climb the steep staircase leading to caves and pagodas hidden within the mountains.

Exploring one of the cave sanctuaries inside the Marble Mountains, where natural rock formations blend with Buddhist statues and shrines.
Exploring one of the cave sanctuaries inside the Marble Mountains, where natural rock formations blend with Buddhist statues and shrines.JUNEP OCAMPO

Because of the drizzle, the already uneven stone steps turned slippery underfoot, making the climb more challenging than expected.

But the view from above made every careful step worth it.

The writer takes a pose beside massive tree roots and detailed stone carvings at the Marble Mountains complex in central Vietnam.
The writer takes a pose beside massive tree roots and detailed stone carvings at the Marble Mountains complex in central Vietnam.WILLIE LOMIBAO PHOTO

Later that day, we also visited nearby Hoi An, the Unesco World Heritage town famous for its lantern-lined streets, preserved architecture, and riverside charm. But Hoi An carried a completely different atmosphere and story of its own — one that deserves to be told separately from Da Nang’s modern skyline, mountain adventures, and coastal energy.

Boats carrying colorful lanterns fill the Thu Bon River in Hoi An, Vietnam, as visitors explore the UNESCO World Heritage town known for its preserved architecture, riverside charm, and vibrant night atmosphere.
Boats carrying colorful lanterns fill the Thu Bon River in Hoi An, Vietnam, as visitors explore the UNESCO World Heritage town known for its preserved architecture, riverside charm, and vibrant night atmosphere.JUNEP OCAMPO

Before the trip ended, our tour guide, Mr. Chau, thanked us warmly and expressed hope that we would someday return to Vietnam. His words reflected the same hospitality we experienced throughout Da Nang — welcoming, sincere, and quietly memorable.

And honestly, he may not need much convincing.

Tour guide Mr. Chau shares final reminders and words of thanks before the group’s departure from Da Nang, Vietnam. Chau expressed hope that the visitors would someday return — a reflection of the warm hospitality experienced throughout the trip.
Tour guide Mr. Chau shares final reminders and words of thanks before the group’s departure from Da Nang, Vietnam. Chau expressed hope that the visitors would someday return — a reflection of the warm hospitality experienced throughout the trip.JUNEP OCAMPO

Because beyond the scenic bridges, mountain views, and flavorful meals, Da Nang offered something travelers often search for but rarely find all at once — beauty, warmth, and moments that genuinely stay with you. MLSA

An aerial view shows the Han River cutting through Da Nang, Vietnam, with the Dragon Bridge visible amid the city’s expanding urban skyline.
An aerial view shows the Han River cutting through Da Nang, Vietnam, with the Dragon Bridge visible amid the city’s expanding urban skyline.JUNEP OCAMPO
The illuminated Tran Thi Ly Bridge and Da Nang skyline reflect along the Han River during a nighttime river cruise in Da Nang, Vietnam.
The illuminated Tran Thi Ly Bridge and Da Nang skyline reflect along the Han River during a nighttime river cruise in Da Nang, Vietnam.JUNEP OCAMPO
Vehicles pass through the brightly lit Dragon Bridge, one of Da Nang’s most recognizable landmarks, during a busy evening in the coastal Vietnamese city.
Vehicles pass through the brightly lit Dragon Bridge, one of Da Nang’s most recognizable landmarks, during a busy evening in the coastal Vietnamese city.JUNEP OCAMPO
Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism awardees trip
Da Nang travel feature
Ba Na Hills experience
Golden Bridge Vietnam
Marble Mountains Da Nang
Hoi An heritage town
Central Vietnam attractions
Da Nang skyline and bridges
Vietnamese food journey
Vietnam coastal tourism
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