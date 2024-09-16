Discrimination vs ex-rebels persists

A FORMER high-ranking female leader of the communist terrorist group (CTG) expressed that despite returning to the folds of the government, “discrimination” against them is still prevalent, making them question the integrity of the institution they are currently serving.

Ariane Jane Ochate Ramos alias Marikit, ex-secretary of Guerrilla Front 55, Sub-Regional Committee 5, Southern Mindanao Regional Committee of the New People’s Army (NPA), who is currently a second-year law student at the Jose Maria College (JMC), revealed that years after she surrendered, former rebels (FR) like her have yet to escape the prejudicial treatment, particularly among justice and law enforcement agencies.

“We are all very willing to be transformed. Tawagin man kaming FR, tawagin man kaming mga terrorista or whatsoever, but at the end of the day, we all know na mga ordinaryong tao lang din kami na gusto nang kapayapan at hustisya sa bansang Pilipinas,” Marikit said during the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (Opapru) Media Orientation on September 12, 2024.

(Call us FR, call us terrorists or whatever, but at the end of the day, we all know that we are just ordinary people who want peace and justice in the Philippines).

Ramos, who is also currently the president of the Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao Region (KSMR), revealed in an interactive peace forum with Davao journalists that continuous government program for local peace processes, transformation program, and logistical and economical support are enough to keep the peacebuilding initiatives and further encourage rebels to return to the government after being held captive by their socio-political cause.

“Mahirap sa bundok. Kaya nga sana wag silang takutin na ganito, ganyan. Kaya nga bumabalik sa gobyerno kasi gusto ng maayos na buhay,” (Life in the mountains is difficult. That is why do not scare them. That is why they opted to return to the government because they want a better life),” she added, citing that the integration of ex-rebels can boost intelligence capability by increasing knowledge of human and physical geography, gaining access to preexisting social networks and informants, and understanding the relative success of government and rebel strategies.

In 2021, Marikit, who was pregnant during that time, was among the NPA leaders who surrendered to the government in Pikit, North Cotabato. She was also responsible for various atrocities in Paquibato District in Davao City.

Currently juggling law school and personal life, Marikit serves as the highest official of Kalinaw SEMR, a network of former Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP) members dedicated to peace and reconciliation. DEF