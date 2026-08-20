Displaced steelworkers to get cash, food, livelihood 

GOVERNMENT relief is on the way for over 300 steelworkers displaced by the sudden closure of the Davao Steel Corporation plant in Barangay Ilang following a recent law enforcement raid.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) and the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) announced emergency food, cash, and livelihood assistance during a press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, August 19.

DSWD-Davao has received an initial list of 169 affected workers from OCD-Davao, though local officials estimate more than 300 employees and their families are impacted by the plant shutdown.

"Unahin po natin 'yong pagkain muna. Food assistance muna, then it will follow later based na po sa assessment ng ating mga social workers," said DSWD-Davao Assistant Regional Director for Operations Merlinda Paragamac.

The agency is distributing family food packs and processing emergency financial aid under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. On-site social workers are also evaluating affected families for long-term support under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

DSWD-Davao clarified that its intake processes run independently from assistance offered by the city council, ensuring regional aid complements local government efforts. The agency is also coordinating with the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) and CSWDO to offer psychosocial support and job placement.

OCD-Davao Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang said the agency is stepping in under Republic Act (RA) 10121 to shield families from sudden economic hardship caused by enforcement activities.

"Whole-of-government approach. Magtinabangay ang gobyerno para ihatag ang serbisyo nato sa katawhan kung unsa man ang mga nasinati-an nila kabahin sa mga circumstances sa atong society," Dayanghirang said.

(Whole-of-government approach. The government will work together to deliver our services to the people, whatever difficulties they may be experiencing due to the circumstances in our society)

Meanwhile, affected workers are set to receive their unpaid wages before the end of the week, according to an official statement by Davao CIty First District Councilor Luna Acosta. GRS