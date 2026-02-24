Division Musabaqah showcases inclusivity and excellence in Tagum

THE Division Musabaqah, hosted by Apokon Elementary School, shone as a celebration of inclusivity and excellence.

The event showcased learners’ dedication and talent through competitions in Quranic Reading and Memorization, Azan (Call to Prayer), Harf Touch, Naseehah, Arabic Spelling, Islamic Values Quiz Bee, and Poster Making Contest.

The awarding ceremony crowned Madaum Elementary School as the Overall Champion, followed by Magugpo Pilot Imelda Elementary School as 1st Runner-Up, Magugpo Pilot Central Elementary School as 2nd Runner-Up, Rizal Elementary School as 3rd Runner-Up, and F. Dela Cruz Sagon Elementary School as 4th Runner-Up.

All winners will represent Tagum City at the Regional Musabaqah 2026, carrying with them the spirit of unity, faith, and distinction.

More than a competition, Musabaqah is a curriculum-based program that highlights the rich traditions of Islamic learning while fostering unity in schools.

It provides Muslim learners with opportunities to showcase their skills in Quranic reading, memorization, and Azan, while strengthening their confidence, cultural identity, and sense of belonging within the broader academic community.

By embedding this activity into the curriculum, the division reaffirms its commitment to diversity, unity, and holistic learner development.

The competition concluded with a powerful reflection from Maria Fe Sibuan, who noted that the event highlights both faith and learning.

"Musabaqah is a light that brightens hearts through the Qur’an. It honors faith, celebrates talent, and inspires a love for learning,” Dr. Sibuan said.

The event was graced by education leaders - Christine Bagacay, Vicente Raquiza, Diosdado Adolfo, Cynthia G. Capala, Rameline Combatir Bernado Mejos, Sorayda Mama, Arlene Pamitalan, and Teresita Manceras. DEPED-DAVAO