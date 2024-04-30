'Diwata Waling-waling', 'Agila ug ApoDuWaling'

“Diwata Waling-waling pays homage to the cultural richness and natural beauty of Davao City, celebrating the timeless bond between humanity and nature; the flora and fauna,” Sayad added.

“At first, of course, it's a little nerve-wracking. You want to ensure that you're doing justice to the outfit, its elements, and its purpose. However, by the end of it, I truly enjoyed representing my home with pride. It was challenging, but I was thrilled to have succeeded. Excitement filled me throughout the experience,” Pelayo shared.

Pelayo said on a side note that in every MUPH activity, she gives her all while ensuring that her energy is evenly distributed, as this is her strategic game plan for the entire journey.