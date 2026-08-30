DJ Clauz drops new Christmas track ahead of “Ber” months

MANILA — The competition is heating up for the soundtrack of the Philippines’ famous BER-months and Christmas season, and a new song from DJ Clauz is hoping to become part of the celebration.

“PASKO SA PILIPINAS (Merry Christmas to the World),” written specifically for the Philippines, offers a fresh and cheerful addition to the Christmas songs Filipinos have loved for generations.

Rather than replacing the classics, PASKO SA PILIPINAS is designed to complement Christmas favorites from Jose Mari Chan and Mariah Carey, bringing a new, upbeat sound to the season and celebrating what makes Christmas in the Philippines so special.

A Christmas song made for the Philippines

The Philippines is famous around the world for beginning Christmas celebrations remarkably early — with the Christmas spirit traditionally starting as early as September 1, when the BER months officially begin.

PASKO SA PILIPINAS was created specifically to capture that unique Filipino tradition.

The song celebrates the excitement, happiness and togetherness of Filipino Christmas and aims to show the world what Christmas in the Philippines is really about — a celebration that begins early, lasts for months and brings families, friends and communities together.

“I wanted to write a cheerful new Christmas song that everyone could enjoy — from 5 years old to 100 years old. Most importantly, I want Filipinos to be VERY proud of their Christmas. Filipino Christmas is something special, and I believe it is the best Christmas in the world.” – DJ Clauz

From Christmas parties to dance floors around the world

With its upbeat and celebratory character, PASKO SA PILIPINAS is designed to work in a wide variety of Christmas settings — from family gatherings and Christmas parties to radio playlists, offices, schools, malls and celebrations among Filipinos living abroad.

It is also made for dancing and simply getting people into the Christmas spirit.

The ambition is to create a song that can become part of the soundtrack of the BER months — a song people can hear on September 1 onwards and immediately know: Christmas has arrived in the Philippines.

And because millions of Filipinos live around the world, PASKO SA PILIPINAS also hopes to bring a little piece of Filipino Christmas to celebrations overseas.

Already generating strong online response

The accompanying PASKO SA PILIPINAS video has already attracted more than one million views across social media, with strong and very positive feedback from viewers.

The growing online response comes as radio stations, DJs, media outlets and Christmas playlist curators begin preparing for the 2026 BER-month season.

The song is available on major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, making it easy for listeners, DJs and Christmas playlist curators to add it to their seasonal selections.

A new addition to the Filipino Christmas tradition

Every Christmas season has its familiar songs. PASKO SA PILIPINAS aims to add something new to that tradition — a song written specifically for Filipinos, celebrating the unique way the Philippines embraces Christmas.

With Jose Mari Chan and Mariah Carey already firmly established as part of the Filipino Christmas soundtrack, PASKO SA PILIPINAS hopes to bring a new generation of energy, fun and Filipino pride to the season. PR