DLPCS lowers power rate for December 2023

Residential customers of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) will enjoy lower electricity bills this holiday season due to the decrease in generation charge as power supply prices from the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao, and the world market dropped.

From P9.12 in November, the overall residential power rate is down to P8.74 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) this December. For households with an average monthly electricity consumption of 200 kWh, a reduction of P76.34 will be experienced. This rate applies to bills received from December 12, 2023, to January 10, 2024.

However, Davao Light warns its customers of high consumption this season which equates to high electric bills.

“We couldn’t stress enough, how important it is to manage energy consumption even with the low rate,” said Fermin Edillon, Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department Head. “Power rates are affected by unpredictable market prices and so changes in rates are expected every month. It could decrease this month then it could increase the next.”

Thus, Davao Light recommends properly managing power usage, especially this season when people spend more time at home and use electric appliances and gadgets.

“Since we cannot control the monthly power rate, we should focus on what we can, and that is our power usage. We can reduce energy consumption by lessening the number of hours or days used for a particular appliance,” Edillon shared.

Customers can also check the power utility’s official Facebook page for more energy conservation tips, and visit the official website at www.davaolight.com for the complete December rates.

Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, is the third largest privately-owned electric distribution utility in the country in terms of customer size and annual kWh sales. Its franchise area covers the cities of Davao and Panabo and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas in Davao del Norte, with a population of approximately 2.23 million and a total area of 3,561 sq. Kms.