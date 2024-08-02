DLSU, Letran Lady Knights aim for 2nd wins in Kadayawan volleyball tourney

The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers and Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights will aim for their second straight victories as the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Volleyball Tournament resumes Friday evening, August 2, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gym in Davao City.

The DLSU Lady Spikers are set to play against the Davao City Lady Eagles at 7 p.m., following the 5 p.m. curtain raiser featuring the Letran Lady Knights against the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Lady Pirates.

DLSU and Letran secured their first victories during Thursday night's opening of the volleyfest, presented by the City Mayor's Office in partnership with The Royal Mandaya Hotel and Volleyprep Events Management Services.

The crowd-favorite DLSU Lady Spikers, except for a close second-set loss, delighted fans by dominating the LPU Lady Pirates with a 25-10, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15 victory. DLSU team captain and outside hitter Angel Canino lived up to expectations, scoring 15 attack points, four block points, and five service aces, earning the best player of the game honors.

Meanwhile, the Letran Lady Knights outplayed the Davao City Lady Eagles with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-18 win. Judiel Nitura, who led Letran with 11 attack points, two block points, and one service ace, was named the best player of the game.

The Davao City team is composed of college and high school players from the Ateneo de Davao University with San Beda University standout rookie Angel Habacon as a reinforcement.

Saturday's games, August 3, will feature LPU against Davao City at 4 p.m., followed by DLSU against Letran at 6 p.m. Balibolista de Dabaw is officiating the tournament, which is sanctioned by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

The invitational volleyball event is part of the 39th Kadayawan Sports Festival organized by the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO). MLSA