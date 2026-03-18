DMCI Homes once again among Davao City’s top taxpayers

FOR the fourth consecutive year, DMCI Homes has been recognized as the 6th highest Real Property Taxpayer in Davao City—home to the company’s first project in Mindanao, Verdon Parc.

The award was presented during the 2026 Pasidungog: Garbo sa Dabaw, held on March 13, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City.

Ms. Merly Q. Amoguis, Business Unit Head of DMCI Homes Davao, accepted the award from city officials led by Acting City Mayor Hon. Rodrigo “Rigo” S. Duterte II.

“We thank the City Government of Davao for once again recognizing DMCI Homes, reflecting our company’s steadfast commitment as a partner in the city’s progress. We remain dedicated to helping foster the city’s continued growth and development,” Amoguis said.

The Pasidungog Awards is a highlight of the annual #ArawNgDabaw celebration, honoring private sector partners for their contributions to Davao City’s economic development and the overall welfare of its residents.

DMCI Homes was also recognized as one of Davao City’s highest real property taxpayers in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Davao City is home to DMCI Homes’ award-winning development Verdon Parc, located at Ecoland Drive corner Peacock St.

A true resort-style haven, it features expansive landscaped areas, swimming pools in various sizes, breathtaking views of Davao Gulf, and top-of-the-line facilities, occupying nearly half of its 2.98-hectare land area.

DMCI Homes is the country’s first Quadruple A real estate developer, with projects in Mega Manila, Baguio City, Tuba in Benguet, San Juan in Batangas, Boracay, and Davao City. Each of its properties is built with world-standard craftsmanship borne from D.M. Consunji Inc.’s over 70 years of expertise in the construction and development industry.

To learn more about Verdon Parc and other DMCI Homes’ pre-selling and ready-for-occupancy projects, units for lease, and special promos, visit www.dmcihomes.com or call (682) 2970447 and (682) 327-3438 in Davao and 324-8888 in Manila. You can also visit leasing.dmcihomes.com to know more about opportunities in leasing and rent-to-own programs of DMCI Homes. News and other updates are also posted on the company’s official website and its social media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube. PR