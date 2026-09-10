DMSFI at 50: A fire still burning for Mindanao

THE Davao Medical School Foundation Inc. (DMSFI) marked its 50th anniversary on Aug. 15, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to train healthcare professionals and provide quality medical services to underserved communities across Mindanao as it enters its next half-century.

DMSFI gathered its founders, past and present leaders, pioneering faculty members, and institutional partners for its Golden Jubilee celebration under the theme “Keeping the Fire Burning,” highlighting the institution’s growth from a medical school that began in borrowed classrooms in 1976 into a major center for medical education, research, and healthcare.

DMSFI President Atty. Alberto Rafael L. Aportadera said the institution’s five-decade journey was sustained by generations of people who shared the conviction that Mindanao needed to develop its own healthcare professionals.

“‘Keeping the Fire Burning’ is precisely the right title for what we celebrate today. Fifty years is not a single flame lit once and left to burn on its own. It is a fire tended generation after generation by everyone in this room and beyond it, who believed it was a flame worth keeping,” Aportadera said.

The foundation traces its beginnings to a time when Mindanao faced a severe shortage of physicians. In 1976, only 61 rural health physicians served the region, or about one doctor for every 5,194 people.

DMSFI began operations in a borrowed classroom at the San Pedro School of Nursing and relied on a consortium involving San Pedro Hospital, San Pedro College, Brokenshire Memorial Hospital, Ateneo de Davao University, and the Development of People’s Foundation.

The partnership allowed the fledgling medical school to share faculty members, classrooms, clinical facilities, and other resources as it developed its own academic and healthcare programs.

From its first batch of 45 graduates in 1981, DMSFI has since produced 16,865 graduates as of academic year 2025-26, according to records from the Registrar’s Office.

The foundation has since expanded into a 2.5-hectare health sciences campus comprising four key clusters: Academic, Hospital, Center for Research and Development, and the Institute of Primary Health Care (IPHC).

The campus includes a 150-bed hospital, research facilities, various academic programs, and a Center for Healthcare Simulation, strengthening the foundation’s role in healthcare education, research, and community health services.

Despite its growth, speakers during the anniversary celebration underscored that DMSFI must continue measuring its success through the communities it serves, particularly those with limited access to healthcare.

Patricia Melissa “Patmei” Bello Ruivivar, author of the commemorative coffee table book “Keeping the Fire Burning: DMSFI at 50,” highlighted the importance of protecting DMSFI’s primary healthcare mission even as the institution expands its programs and international reach.

She underscored the value of community-based healthcare, volunteerism, and training physicians who choose to practice in Mindanao instead of concentrating in major cities or seeking opportunities abroad.