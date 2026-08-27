DMSFI marks 50 years of service through charity tournament

EVERY swing tells a story but sometimes, the most meaningful part of the game is what happens beyond the scorecard. Bringing together camaraderie and a shared spirit of service, the DMSFI–Davao Beehive Golf Tournament turned a weekend of golf into an opportunity to give back while celebrating five decades of Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.’s commitment to healthcare and community service.

DMSFI–Davao Beehive Golf Tournament brought together golfers, partners, and supporters for a shared purpose: giving back to communities in need while celebrating 50 years of medical education and service.

Held on August 7 and 8, 2026, at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club, the two-day tournament served as one of the activities for the 50th anniversary of the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc. (DMSFI).

Organized by DMSFI in partnership with the Davao Beehive Foundation, Inc., the tournament drew a total of 395 players, including local participants and guests from abroad.

But beyond the trophies and scores, the event carried a deeper mission as its proceeds were directed to the Maharlika Charity Foundation, Inc., supporting its humanitarian and community welfare initiatives.

Playing for a greater purpose

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to making healthcare and assistance more accessible to communities that need it most.

The Maharlika Charity Foundation has been involved in humanitarian and community welfare initiatives, providing assistance to underserved communities and supporting individuals facing various health challenges.

This spirit of community service also mirrors DMSFI’s own long-standing commitment to healthcare beyond the classroom.

Established in 1976 in response to the shortage of doctors serving rural communities and specialists in urban centers of Mindanao, DMSFI was created as a community-oriented institution dedicated to medical education and the delivery of effective healthcare to both rural and urban communities.

Its commitment continues through community engagement and primary healthcare initiatives, extending the institution’s mission beyond educating future healthcare professionals and into the communities it serves.

One of them is the Malikongkong Maternal and Child Birthing Home in Barangay Marilog, which opened in March 2026 through a partnership involving DMSF and other organizations. The facility aims to bring safer childbirth and essential maternal and child healthcare closer to residents in the remote community.

These initiatives underscore the continuing role of DMSFI not only in training healthcare professionals, but also in bringing its mission of service closer to communities.

The 18-hole tournament was played under the Molave Scoring System, with golfers competing across Class A, Class B, Class C, Senior, and Ladies divisions.

But for Atty. Rafael Aportadera, president of DMSFI, the tournament was about more than the camaraderie and friendly competition that brought golfers together.

He said the event also highlighted the gift of sharing and serving—values that remain at the heart of what DMSFI stands for.

More than celebrating athleticism and fellowship, Aportadera emphasized that the tournament reflected the foundation’s deeper commitment to service, compassion, and giving back to communities—a mission that has guided DMSFI throughout its 50 years.

In this sense, every swing and every round became part of something bigger: an opportunity for people to come together, share what they can, and help extend service to those who need it most.

The competition also featured overall awards, with Chris Tan emerging as Overall Gross Champion with a score of 56, while Mico Ching took Overall Net honors with 67.

Winners

In Class A, James Morente topped the Gross category, followed by EJ Casintahan and Addy Briones. Jong Pulangas led the Net category, with Leo Yap and Vince Gumapac finishing as runners-up.

Class A

Gross Champion: James Morente – 54

1st Runner-Up: EJ Casintahan – 53

2nd Runner-Up: Addy Briones – 51

Net Champion: Jong Pulangas – 58

1st Runner-Up: Leo Yap – 58

2nd Runner-Up: Vince Gumapac – 56

In Class B, Wendell Adlao claimed the Gross Championship, while Milton Cua topped the Net category.

Class B

Gross Champion: Wendell Adlao – 49

1st Runner-Up: Dan Juson – 47

2nd Runner-Up: Edwin Cayamanda – 46

Net Champion: Milton Cua – 64

1st Runner-Up: Ronald Rellosa – 61

2nd Runner-Up: Ronald Advincula – 61

For Class C, Ko Beom Rim emerged as Gross Champion, while Jett Lu secured the Net Championship.

Class C

Gross Champion: Ko Beom Rim – 43

1st Runner-Up: Carlo Lago – 40

2nd Runner-Up: John Raymond Franco – 39

Net Champion: Jett Lu – 63

1st Runner-Up: Bonz Militar – 62

2nd Runner-Up: Michael Teves – 62

The Senior Division saw Eugene Chiong take the Gross Championship, while Larry Diaz led the Net category.

Senior Division

Gross Champion: Eugene Chiong – 52

1st Runner-Up: Benjamin Gaite – 49

2nd Runner-Up: Albert Cainghog – 49

Net Champion: Larry Diaz – 65

1st Runner-Up: Joseph Tan – 64

2nd Runner-Up: Dennis Salvador – 62

Meanwhile, Anci Galicia topped the Ladies Gross category, while Fe Hasiak emerged as Net Champion.

Ladies Division

Gross Champion: Anci Galicia – 40

1st Runner-Up: Milou Babol – 38

2nd Runner-Up: Ma. Cristina Bandolon – 36

Net Champion: Fe Hasiak – 53

1st Runner-Up: Kimi Ho – 52

2nd Runner-Up: Rose Bell – 52

The tournament also recognized players in its additional divisions.

Division 1 (0–12)

Champion: Cri Babol – 56

1st Runner-Up: Anthony Angala – 51

2nd Runner-Up: Milou Babol – 50

3rd Runner-Up: Okang Dumama – 39

Division 2 (13 and above)

Champion: Ma. Cristina Bandolon – 52

1st Runner-Up: Edwin Garcia – 50

2nd Runner-Up: Gilbert Cauilan – 50

3rd Runner-Up: Eric Cembrano – 49

Celebrating 50 Years and looking ahead

For DMSFI, the tournament represents more than the opening of its golden anniversary celebrations. It reflects a legacy built on the belief that medical education is ultimately tied to service.

From its beginnings as Mindanao’s first medical school to its continuing work in health education, community engagement, and healthcare service, DMSFI has spent five decades developing healthcare professionals while responding to the needs of the communities around it.

The golf tournament brought that legacy onto the fairways, turning every drive, putt, and friendly competition into an opportunity to contribute to a cause beyond the game.

As DMSFI celebrates five decades, the milestone is not simply a look back at where the institution began—it is also a reminder of the work that continues ahead: educating, serving, and creating healthier communities across Mindanao.

The successful tournament marked another meaningful milestone in DMSFI’s 50th anniversary celebration, bringing together people who share the same spirit of fellowship and service.

Because ultimately, the tournament was not only about who had the best score. It was about coming together, sharing what one has, and using every opportunity to serve others.

Congratulations to all the winners, participants, organizers, sponsors, and partners who made the DMSFI–Davao Beehive Golf Tournament a meaningful start to the foundation’s golden anniversary celebration.

Fifty years of excellence. Fifty years of service. And a continuing commitment to making a difference in the communities it serves. GCG