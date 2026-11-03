DMW trains Davao workers, groups to fight human trafficking

THE Department of Migrant Workers in Davao Region (DMW-Davao) trained Davao City government workers and nongovernment organizations to identify and respond to illegal recruitment and human trafficking, stressing that protecting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) must begin before they leave the country.

DMW-Davao lawyers and labor officers served as resource persons during the Training of Trainers on the Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons (AIRTIP) Campaign for Service Providers on Oct. 27 and 28 at the Apo View Hotel in Davao City, the agency said in a social media post on Friday, Oct. 30.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office's (CSWDO) OFW Families' Welfare and Crisis Center organized the training, bringing together program implementers and service providers from city government offices and selected nongovernment organizations.

Charles Roger Raya, attorney III, and Laisa Bucag, senior labor and employment officer, both from DMW-Davao's Migrant Workers Protection Division, led sessions on the agency's programs, the AIRTIP campaign, and laws against illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

Participants learned how to spot recruitment red flags, identify common schemes and emerging trends, and understand how illegal recruiters operate. The sessions also covered preventive measures, the agency said.

They also tackled case management and referral procedures, including reporting protocols, interagency coordination, and victim-centered, trauma-informed approaches to assisting affected individuals.

Through case analyses, scenario-based exercises, and group demonstrations, participants gained practical experience in handling suspected cases and referring victims to the appropriate agencies.

DMW-Davao said frontline service providers often serve as the first point of contact for aspiring OFWs seeking guidance and assistance, making their role crucial in preventing illegal recruitment and trafficking.

Barangay campaign

Raya also brought the campaign closer to communities, joining an information session on illegal recruitment and human trafficking for 116 purok leaders, barangay officials, former OFWs, and their families in Barangay 76-A, Davao City, on Oct. 29.

The session was conducted in partnership with the Mindanao Migrants Center for Empowering Actions Inc.

Trafficking cases in Davao

Davao City recorded 72 human trafficking-related cases as of Dec. 31, 2025, the highest in the Davao Region, Councilor Rachel Zozobrado said in April.

In July, the City Council approved on first reading her privilege speech on a proposed Safe Migration Ordinance. The measure seeks to establish a referral system linking the OFW Families' Welfare and Crisis Center, the city's Safe Migration Desk, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the police's Women and Children Protection Desk.

In February 2025, the DMW shut down a language training center in Bajada, Davao City, over alleged illegal recruitment.

The Regional Anti-Child Abuse, Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force 11 has assisted 231 complainants and filed 402 cases before regional courts since 2003, the Department of Justice-Regional Prosecution Office 11 said in September.

Check before applying abroad

Through its Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons Program, the DMW continues to remind jobseekers to follow its "Apat Dapat" guidelines before applying for overseas jobs.

The four reminders are to apply only through a DMW-licensed recruitment agency, verify that the agency has an approved job order, transact personally at the agency's office, and demand a receipt for every payment made or document submitted.

OFWs and jobseekers can contact the DMW's 24/7 hotline at 1348 or (02) 1348 outside Metro Manila.

The agency stressed that protecting OFWs is "not the responsibility of one institution alone, but a shared commitment that must extend to every community where migration decisions begin." GRS