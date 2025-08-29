DND sec graces Eastmincom 19th founding anniversary

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) marked its 19th Founding Anniversary on August 28, 2025, at the Multi-Purpose Covered Court of Naval Station Felix Apolinario in Panacan, Davao City, with a solemn yet proud celebration of nearly two decades of service to the Filipino people.

The event, which underscored national unity and patriotic duty, was graced by Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. as Guest of Honor, with Department of National Defense Senior Undersecretary Ireneo Espino delivering his keynote address on internal security, external threats, and the Command’s evolving role in defending Philippine democracy.

Teodoro, in his message, praised the Command for its historic and ongoing contributions to the nation’s peace and stability. He stressed that Eastmincom’s mission extends beyond counterinsurgency to shielding the country from foreign threats, subversion, and emerging hybrid challenges that seek to destabilize communities and undermine the Philippines’ sovereignty.

“In times of emergencies and disasters you have consistently shown that you are the guardians of our communities paving the way for the steady growth and development of Eastern Mindanao,” he said.

He also emphasized that the men and women of the Armed Forces have consistently proven themselves as guardians of life and liberty, playing an integral role not only in national defense but also in economic progress and disaster resilience.

Additionally, the official cited that Eastern Mindanao’s journey from decades of insurgency to becoming a bastion of peace demonstrates how discipline, patriotism, and the trust of local communities can defeat extremism and sow the seeds of lasting security.

Established in 2006, Eastmincom is the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ unified command responsible for the defense of the Davao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga regions, which for decades were epicenters of insurgency and lawlessness.

The Command consolidated operations of the 4th and 10th Infantry Divisions of the Philippine Army, with support from the Navy, Air Force, and Reserve Forces, to form one security body capable of neutralizing armed groups while supporting development initiatives. Its creation was part of a broader national security strategy that recognized Eastern Mindanao as a key gateway to both domestic stability and foreign defense readiness.

Since its establishment, Eastmincom has spearheaded numerous landmark operations that shaped Mindanao’s security landscape.

During the late 2000s and early 2010s, its forces dismantled notorious guerrilla fronts of the New People’s Army (NPA), reclaiming remote and conflict-ridden areas and laying the groundwork for peace and development programs.

It became a vital player in the government’s whole-of-nation approach to ending local armed conflicts, working alongside local government units, tribal leaders, and civilian organizations.

By the mid-2010s, its campaigns had paved the way for Mindanao’s integration into national growth efforts, contributing to the decline of armed insurgency and setting a precedent for peace talks with various groups.

In the last five years, Eastmincom has achieved sweeping victories. As of 2025, the Davao Region has officially retained its insurgency-free status, with no active guerrilla fronts or armed threats reported.

Military records indicate that nearly 600 NPA fighters have been neutralized this year alone through a combination of surrenders, captures, and armed encounters, resulting in the recovery of over 250 firearms.

The once-volatile Caraga and Soccsksargen regions are also on the brink of total liberation from insurgent activity, with only a few pockets of armed groups remaining in parts of Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Agusan del Norte, and Surigao del Norte. Officials are confident that these fronts will be completely dismantled within the year, marking an unprecedented milestone in the nation’s decades-long fight against communist insurgency.

Teodoro’s message reinforced that these victories form the cornerstone of the Department of National Defense’s (DND) 10-point defense agenda, which prioritizes safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, strengthening internal stability, modernizing the Armed Forces, enhancing disaster resilience, and preparing for external defense.

He underscored that as Eastern Mindanao nears total peace, military focus must increasingly shift toward the protection of the country’s interests, while sustaining the peace dividends won in Mindanao through community engagement and development.

Under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Luis Rex D. Bergante, Eastmincom has expanded community-based programs aimed at dismantling insurgent propaganda, fostering reconciliation, and empowering civilians as stakeholders in peace.

Its humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, consistently deployed during typhoons, earthquakes, and other calamities, have strengthened public confidence in the Armed Forces, showcasing the military’s role as both protector and servant of the Filipino people. DEF