‘Do not vote for me’: Baste told his critics

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte urged Dabawenyos who disagree with his approach not to support him in the upcoming election.

Speaking during the opening of the 2023 Pasko Fiesta sa Davao on Tuesday evening, November 28, 2023, at the City Hall grounds, he said, "Og wa mo kauyon nako, total naa man tay election, ayaw lang ko ninyo botoha (If you cannot agree with my ways, since we have an election then do not vote for me)."

He emphasized his commitment to standing for what is right during his administration, stating that he would not be satisfied until he fulfills this obligation.

Duterte said that if people choose not to vote for him, he is content returning as a regular citizen of Davao, having nothing to lose.

“Basta ang akoang obligasyon kay ang interest sa kadaghanan (My obligation is for the interest of everyone),” Duterte said.

He underscored his dedication to helping the pitiful, the incapable, and the oppressed.

Addressing concerns about delays in business and building permits, Duterte explained that strict compliance is meant to protect everyone in the community.

The mayor clarified that his role is to safeguard the well-being of the constituents, particularly in light of recent floods where houses lacked second floors for residents to seek refuge during rising water levels.

Duterte, who mentioned that the mayorship was never part of his plan and is more of a headache for him, explained why he is not often seen in the media or on social platforms.

He expressed a dislike for being photographed when distributing relief goods during calamities, considering it his duty as the city's mayor.

Highlighting that the relief goods are not his or any politician's personal funds, Duterte said the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) should be responsible for distribution.

“Mao na kung mutrabaho ko, mutrabaho ko, ug unsay hinanakit ninyo, unsay kalisod ninyo sa inyong kinabuhi pa abta ninyo sa akoa kay muadto ko tabangan tamo pinaagi unsay kapasidad nako bilang mayor (That is why if I work, I will work, and whatever grievances, your difficulties in your life just tell me because I will go there and I will help you in any way possible as mayor),” Duterte said.

Duterte concluded by expressing his Christmas wishes, urging understanding and communication among the people during times of problems. RGP

