Doctors advise the public: Only trust PDS-member dermatologists

FACED with several cases of patients who developed complications from taking over-the-counter skincare/whitening drugs and supplements, doctors from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) have advised patients to seek help from dermatologists who are members of the Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS).

“Madami kami actually mga patients na pag dumating na sa amin, iba na ang itsura ng skin lesion because they tried mga over-the-counter, mga Chinese herbal. Hindi po natin alam ano mga contents ng mga over-the-counter or herbal preparations so when these patients come to us in the clinics, worse na po ang mga skin lesions nila,” says Dr. Maria Inez Benedicto, medical officer of SPMC Department of Dermatology.

Benedicto says that the public should seek consultations, especially with dermatologists who are members of the PDS, as they can diagnose and suggest correct treatment.

“Avoid po natin bumili ng mga over-the-counter and mga herbal, and stick to what your doctor said,” Benedicto said during the Healthy Davao Media Forum held at SM City Davao.

Skin whitening

Benedicto said that the PDS does not promote the use of IV Glutathione for skin whitening.

“Yung mga over-the-counter skin whitening, if they are not FDA-approved, we are not sure of their contents, we do not advise taking them,” Benedicto said.

She added that these skin whitening treatments can also harm the kidneys. A fact also seconded by Dr. Maria Theresa Bad-ang, nephrologist and head of the SPMC Kidney and Transplant Institute.

“We see patients na after taking so many supplements nasira [damaged] na ang kidney. Maputi sila pero sira na ang kidney, so yun ang aming binabantayan,” Bad-ang said.

She advised the public to consult PDS member dermatologists. “Marami kasing dermatologists na hindi members ng PDS. The real dermatologists are members of the Philippine Dermatological Society,” Bad-ang said.

Early in 2025, the PDS issued statements warning the public about injectable or IV glutathione.

“Despite careful and thorough studies, we cannot find evidence on the efficacy of glutathione on skin whitening. There are also no clinical trials supporting the use of glutathione,” says Dr. Jasmine Jamora, PDS president, during a press conference in 2025.

The Department of Health also issued a warning in 2024 regarding the use of intravenous glutathione for skin whitening, as this is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PIA DAVAO