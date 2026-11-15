Doctors urge early diabetes detection

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) screened 129 people for diabetes on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, a day before World Diabetes Day, as doctors urged the public to get checked early rather than wait for complications.

Dr. Donnah Bless Lumanlan-Mosqueda, an internist-endocrinologist at SPMC’s Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, said the hospital held free fasting blood sugar (FBS) tests on Friday morning at the SPMC Canopy Area so people could find out whether their results were normal, prediabetic, or diabetic.

“I hope with this event, we were able to target the patients today; 129 ang aming na-screen. So, it’s a good number already,” Lumanlan-Mosqueda said. (We screened 129.)

She said World Diabetes Day was observed simultaneously in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, and that SPMC was chosen as the venue in Mindanao.

SPMC’s Section of Endocrinology under the Department of Internal Medicine and the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism (PCEDM) organized the event, according to the event poster. This year’s World Health Organization (WHO) theme is “Early action on diabetes.”

“So that means we have to ensure that we are able to detect diabetes early on,” Lumanlan-Mosqueda said.

More than 40 percent of people with diabetes worldwide have not been diagnosed, according to the WHO. Its member states agreed in 2022 to a 2030 target of diagnosing 80 percent of people with diabetes.

Fear of diagnosis

Lumanlan-Mosqueda said some people avoid screening because they think a diabetes diagnosis means their condition is already dangerous, but early detection makes the disease easier to manage and its complications easier to prevent.

She warned that people who put off check-ups may only see a doctor when they already need intensive care.

“We don’t want that to happen to our patients,” she said.

Felisa Fajardo, a volunteer and president of the SPMC Diabetes Club, said many patients, especially older ones, deny the disease, so club members encourage them to get checked.

“Kay daghan kaayo komplikasyon sa diabetes nga ma-shock na lang ka maabot sa imoha,” Fajardo said. (Because diabetes has so many complications that you will just be shocked when they reach you.)

She said lifestyle remains the main factor, but heredity also plays a part, especially for children who may not know the risks of eating junk food.

“Especially sa mga bata, dili sila aware (they are not aware). Not only lifestyle, heredity, bloodline,” she said.

For exercise, she said people should know their limits and that not everyone can do it safely.

“Brisk walking, mga household chores, pwede na ma-replace nimo as one sa mga exercises,” she said. (Brisk walking and household chores can count as one of your exercises.)

Holiday reminder

With the holidays coming, Lumanlan-Mosqueda reminded people with diabetes that nutrition is central to managing the disease.

“So, think before you eat. During Christmas, I know there’s noche buena; there’s a lot of delicious food. But before you put that inside your mouth, think if this food is nutritious,” she said.

The PCEDM points to the Pinggang Pinoy as the guide for proper eating.

In a graphic, it shared that a nine-inch plate is divided so that half holds fruit and non-starchy vegetables such as kangkong, pechay, and alugbati, a quarter holds lean protein such as fish, chicken, or meat; and only a quarter holds carbohydrates such as rice, bread, pasta, or noodles.

The morning program also included a lay forum on nutrition and diabetes led by Dr. Jan Charmaine Palomar-Villacastin of the Davao Regional Medical Center’s Medical Nutrition Department, followed by a question-and-answer portion.

Her presentation, adapted from the American Diabetes Association’s Standards of Care in Diabetes 2026, advised filling up on non-starchy vegetables, whole fruits, and beans; choosing plant proteins, lean meats, and fish such as sardines and tuna; drinking water first; seasoning with herbs and spices instead of excess salt; and planning meals and shopping with a list. Its closing reminder: start with one change today and build habits you can keep.

The doctors gathered and closed the event by forming a blue circle with blue umbrellas, the symbol of World Diabetes Day.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) launched World Diabetes Day in 1991, and the United Nations made it an official observance in 2007. It is held every Nov. 14, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, one of the scientists who discovered insulin.

The blue circle was introduced in 2006 as the universal symbol for diabetes; its blue reflects the sky and the UN flag.

“So, the aim of that is for awareness talaga,” Lumanlan-Mosqueda said.

Rising cases

About 4.7 million Filipino adults were living with diabetes in 2024, or 7.5 percent of the adult population, based on International Diabetes Federation (IDF) data.

Diabetes was also the country’s fifth leading cause of death in 2025, with more than 31,000 deaths, according to provisional figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

At a Department of Health (DOH)-Davao media engagement on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, Dr. Gener Rubio Jr., an internal medicine-diabetology specialist at San Pedro Hospital, warned that type 2 diabetes can affect children as young as 12, and urged parents to have overweight, inactive children or those with a family history of the disease screened early. GRS