DOE-Mindanao asks public to report LPG illegal sellers

AMID reports of rampant illegal selling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in several parts of Mindanao, the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) has intensified its campaign against unauthorized LPG operations and is urging the public to help report suspected violators.

The agency called on residents to remain vigilant and immediately report establishments that are selling illegally refilled LPG cylinders or operating without the required permits and regulatory documents. These include businesses without a valid License to Operate (LTO), those lacking an Authority to Sell (ATS), and operators involved in other questionable activities related to LPG distribution.

According to DOE-Mindanao, the public may also report suspicious operations such as unauthorized LPG deliveries, questionable warehouse storage facilities, and illegal defilling activities where LPG is transferred from one cylinder to another without proper authorization.

The agency emphasized that public cooperation plays a crucial role in ensuring that LPG products sold in the market are safe, legitimate, and compliant with government regulations. Officials assured the public that all information submitted by concerned citizens will be treated with strict confidentiality to protect those who provide tips.

DOE-Mindanao explained that community reports are particularly important because inspection resources are limited.

In far-flung areas, enforcement operations become more effective when authorities receive accurate leads that allow them to target specific establishments suspected of violating safety and regulatory standards.

As part of its intensified enforcement efforts, the DOE-Mindanao recently conducted inspections in Davao del Norte from February 23 to 27, 2026. During the operation, inspectors discovered that 12 LPG establishments in the province were operating without a valid License to Operate.

The agency stressed that the License to Operate is not merely a regulatory requirement but a vital safeguard for consumers. It ensures that LPG products sold in the market comply with established safety and regulatory standards, contain the proper weight, and originate from legitimate and properly regulated businesses.

In addition to protecting consumers, the licensing system also safeguards legitimate LPG businesses by maintaining fair competition within the industry and preventing illegal operators from undermining lawful enterprises.

Following the inspection, the DOE issued Show Cause Orders (SCOs) to the establishments found in violation. These orders require the concerned operators to submit written explanations and demonstrate compliance with existing regulatory standards and requirements under applicable laws governing the LPG sector.

The agency also announced that Show Cause Orders will likewise be issued against LPG suppliers found to be transacting with establishments that do not possess a valid License to Operate. This is in accordance with the provisions of DOE Department Circular No. DC 2022-11-0037, particularly Annex L, which outlines prohibited acts and corresponding penalties.

DOE-Mindanao said the continuing inspections form part of its broader commitment to protect public safety, ensure fair competition in the LPG industry, and maintain safe and legitimate LPG operations across the region.

Consumers are reminded to purchase LPG only from retailers authorized by the DOE, while LPG industry players are urged to secure the necessary permits, including a valid License to Operate and Authority to Sell, before engaging in business operations.

The agency emphasized that compliance with regulatory standards is not only a legal obligation but also a shared responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of the public. DEF