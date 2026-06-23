DOE: Mindanao continues to enjoy power oversupply

THE Department of Energy (DOE) reported that Mindanao's power system remained stable as of June 18, with available generation capacity continuing to exceed electricity demand and providing a reserve margin that helped ensure grid reliability across the island.

Data from the Mindanao 2026 Demand-Supply Situation report showed that the island recorded a year-to-date peak demand of 2,775 megawatts (MW) on May 12, while maintaining sufficient available capacity to meet growing electricity requirements from households, businesses, and industries.

As of June 18, Mindanao registered a peak demand of 2,632 MW, supported by an available capacity of 3,109 MW, leaving a gross reserve of 477 MW. Total energy generation for the day reached 63,570 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The figures indicate that despite fluctuations in daily demand, the island grid has continued to operate with positive reserves, providing a buffer against unexpected outages or disruptions in power generation facilities.

The DOE data further showed that from January 1 to June 18, Mindanao's average actual system demand stood at 2,427 MW, while average actual available capacity reached 3,357 MW. This translated to an average gross reserve of 930 MW, underscoring the region's ability to maintain supply levels above demand requirements during the first half of the year.

The report comes as power consumption in Mindanao continues to grow alongside economic activity, industrial expansion, and increasing electricity use in urban centers across the island.

Recent operating data reveal how reserve levels shifted in response to changing demand patterns during the second week of June.

On June 12, peak demand reached 2,442 MW against available capacity of 3,070 MW, resulting in a gross reserve of 628 MW. Demand fell to 2,174 MW on June 13 while capacity increased to 3,110 MW, pushing reserves to 936 MW, the highest level recorded during the seven-day period.

On June 14, demand rose to 2,315 MW with available capacity of 3,142 MW, leaving reserves at 827 MW. Demand continued to climb over the following days, reaching 2,543 MW on June 15 and 2,585 MW on June 16. During the same period, reserves narrowed to 610 MW and 586 MW, respectively.

By June 17, peak demand slightly eased to 2,558 MW, although available capacity also declined to 3,079 MW, resulting in a reserve margin of 521 MW. Demand increased anew on June 18 to 2,632 MW, while reserves further tightened to 477 MW.

Despite the downward trend in reserves over the week, available capacity consistently remained above demand levels, preventing the need for power interruptions and ensuring continuous electricity supply across the Mindanao grid.

The data also suggest that the island's transmission and generation infrastructure continues to support rising electricity requirements, even as demand approaches record levels. Mindanao's year-to-date peak demand of 2,775 MW remains significantly below available generation capacity, providing grid operators with operational flexibility in managing the power system.

DOE-Mindanao has long emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate reserve margins to protect consumers from supply shortages, particularly during periods of high temperatures, increased commercial activity, and scheduled maintenance outages at power plants.

With demand expected to continue rising in the coming months, the DOE said that they are closely monitoring supply conditions to ensure sufficient reserves remain available and that the island's power system continues to operate reliably.

The figures were based on the latest NGCP Daily Operations Report released by the Department of Energy. DEF