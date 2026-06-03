DOE-Mindanao: Gov't WFH schemes save ₱200M in fuel, power costs

THE Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-Mindanao) has revealed that flexible work arrangements, including work-from-home (WFH) schemes implemented during the fuel supply uncertainties triggered by tensions in the Middle East in recent months, proved effective in reducing government energy consumption while generating significant savings.

During the Habi at Kape Business Forum on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, DOE-Mindanao reported that energy conservation measures adopted by government agencies nationwide, including flexible work arrangements, resulted in substantial reductions in electricity and fuel use without disrupting public services.

Jesther Marlou Orong, Science Research Specialist II of DOE-Mindanao, cited data from the agency's Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EUMB), which oversees the implementation of energy efficiency and conservation measures in government offices.

"After conducting energy audits and spot checks, including monitoring the implementation of flexible work arrangements, a total of 508.37 megawatts in energy savings was achieved nationwide as of May 31, 2026. This represents a 17.6 percent reduction in both fuel and electricity consumption, equivalent to approximately ₱200 million in estimated savings for the government sector," Orong said.

The energy-saving measures were implemented under Memorandum Circular No. 114 and formed part of the government's response to concerns over global fuel market volatility caused by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.

The DOE-Mindanao said the figures demonstrate that alternative work arrangements can significantly reduce energy demand across government facilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

When asked whether government agencies that have already lifted their WFH arrangements, including the Supreme Court and some local government units, may eventually return to traditional five-day office operations, Orong acknowledged that implementation would depend on the specific needs of each agency.

"We recognize that some agencies and local government units have already resumed regular office operations. It will really depend on the nature of their activities. For some offices, returning to a five-day on-site work schedule may be more efficient for their operations," he said.

"Nevertheless, flexible work arrangements remain encouraged because we have seen their positive impact, provided that government services are not hampered. During our spot checks, several agencies also shared positive experiences from implementing the arrangement, so we expect many of them to continue adopting flexible work setups," he added.

Apart from discussing conservation measures, DOE-Mindanao also assured the public that Mindanao's power supply remains stable despite some adjustments in electricity allocations from generating facilities supplying the region.

A utility representative explained that certain power plants supplying electricity have experienced reduced operational capacity due to equipment degradation, resulting in lower energy allocations. However, the reduction has been managed through coordinated distribution among electric cooperatives and distribution utilities across Mindanao.

The official said utilities continue to receive adequate power supply, particularly during off-peak hours when both firm and non-firm contracted capacities are available. During peak-demand periods, only firm-contracted capacities are guaranteed, while non-firm allocations depend on prevailing grid conditions.

Despite these adjustments, DOE stressed that Mindanao remains in a comfortable supply position.

"At present, Mindanao has ample power supply. In fact, we regularly export electricity to the Visayas through the submarine cable connecting the two island groups. This indicates that we currently have sufficient generation capacity to meet demand," the official said.

The DOE noted, however, that demand continues to rise, particularly in Davao Region, where electricity consumption is growing by an estimated 5 to 6 percent annually.

He emphasized the need for continued investments in power generation facilities to keep pace with economic growth and future energy requirements.

The department likewise assured consumers that there are currently no major threats to Mindanao's energy security beyond global fuel market concerns.

While geopolitical developments and fluctuations in oil prices continue to affect fuel markets worldwide, DOE-Mindanao said the region's power system remains stable and has enough reserve capacity to meet present demand.

Instead of worrying about potential supply disruptions, the agency encouraged households, businesses, and institutions to contribute to energy security by adopting energy efficiency and conservation measures.

DOE said that reducing unnecessary electricity consumption through simple actions such as switching off unused appliances, optimizing air-conditioning use, and supporting flexible work arrangements can collectively strengthen the country's energy resilience while lowering operating costs for both government and consumers. DEF