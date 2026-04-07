DOE-Mindanao warns motorists vs fuel panic buying, hoarding

THE Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) has cautioned the public against panic buying and fuel hoarding, stressing that supply remains sufficient even as claims about an “energy lockdown” circulate online.

The advisory comes alongside the DOE’s central office firm's clarification that there is no energy lockdown directive, urging consumers to rely only on official channels for verified information. Authorities emphasized that unnecessary stockpiling could disrupt distribution and artificially strain supply chains, particularly in key urban centers like Davao City.

“Patuloy ang monitoring at koordinasyon ng DOE at ng industriya upang matiyak ang tuloy-tuloy at sapat na suplay ng enerhiya at kuryente sa bansa,” the energy regulator said.

Stable supply, monitored prices in Davao Region

Data from the DOE covering the monitoring period of March 31 to April 6, 2026, show that fuel prices across the Davao Region remain within expected ranges, reflecting stable supply conditions despite global uncertainties.

Premium gasoline prices in the region were recorded between ₱85.70 and ₱107.30 per liter, with an average of ₱95.44. Among provinces, Davao Occidental posted the highest average at ₱100.65, while Davao del Norte registered one of the lowest averages at ₱94.03.

Regular gasoline, meanwhile, ranged from ₱84.00 to ₱104.20 per liter, averaging ₱94.20 across the region. Prices were generally consistent, with Davao Occidental again on the higher end at ₱99.90, while Davao del Norte remained lower at ₱92.69.

Diesel prices showed a wider spread, ranging from ₱116.00 to ₱145.00 per liter, with a regional average of ₱129.92 per liter. Davao Occidental recorded the highest diesel average at ₱138.70 per liter, while Davao del Norte posted one of the lowest at ₱127.94.

For diesel plus, prices ranged between ₱124.40 and ₱147.80 per liter, averaging ₱141.77. Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental were among the areas with higher averages, reflecting logistical and distribution cost differences.

Kerosene prices also remained available across the region, with a range of ₱114.00 to ₱155.30 per liter and an average of ₱140.90. Davao del Sur posted the highest average at ₱145.20, while Davao del Norte recorded a lower average of ₱135.43.

No ‘energy lockdown,’ DOE says

The DOE reiterated that posts and videos circulating online claiming an impending “energy lockdown” are false and did not originate from the agency. Officials warned that some of these materials—including AI-generated content—are designed to mislead the public and may even contain harmful links.

Consumers are advised to remain vigilant, avoid engaging with suspicious content, and verify information before sharing.

Anti-hoarding measures strengthened

To ensure continuous and equitable fuel distribution, the DOE has rolled out stricter monitoring and enforcement measures against hoarding and abnormal purchasing behavior.

“The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued Operating Guidelines Against Hoarding to keep fuel available and accessible across the country while safeguarding energy security and helping ease the burden on Filipino families.”

The agency has intensified oversight through its Emergency Petroleum Monitoring System (EPMS), allowing real-time tracking of fuel inventories and transactions. It has also enhanced coordination with enforcement agencies, including the Department of Justice, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Fire Protection, and local government units.

These measures are intended to quickly detect and address any irregularities in fuel supply and pricing, ensuring that consumers are protected from artificial shortages or price manipulation.

Public urged: buy only what you need

Amid the ongoing monitoring, the DOE reiterated its call for responsible consumer behavior. Motorists and businesses are encouraged to purchase fuel based only on their regular needs, as supply levels remain stable across Mindanao, including the Davao Region.

Officials stressed that panic buying not only disrupts supply chains but may also lead to unnecessary price volatility, affecting vulnerable sectors.

With steady fuel prices and no indication of supply disruption, the DOE assured the public that there is no need for alarm—only vigilance against misinformation and cooperation in maintaining a stable energy market. DEF