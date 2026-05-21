DOE, power consumer groups webinar pushes for IEC, improved service

TAGUM CITY — As consumers reel from rising electricity rates, the Department of Energy (DOE), Ilaw Pilipinas, and youth-led power consumer group Kahayag are advocating for strengthened public education efforts to help households better understand power distribution and how consumers can hold service providers accountable.

DOE Mindanao field office representative Engr. Kevin Andre B. Umipig joined Ilaw Youth Convenor Francine Pradez to speak at Kahayag webinar on understanding power distribution. At the webinar, Umipig and Pradez emphasized the need for clearer communication, stronger consumer awareness, and improved service delivery amid mounting concerns over power affordability.

The webinar came as consumers in Mindanao and in other parts of the country question increases in their monthly power bills, including additional charges that are often misunderstood by the public.

In Mindanao, power supply reportedly remains stable due to improved generation capacity and grid reliability. However, residents in Davao del Norte specifically under the coverage of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) continue to face unusually high electricity costs despite efforts to reduce household consumption, echoing the broader public frustration over rising energy expenses and confusing billing structures.

During the session, Engr. Umipig discussed the basics of power distribution, including an overview of the power industry, the key players, and processes.

He also tackled the crucial role of consumers in promoting efficient energy use and the free billing for the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“Consumers should have a clear answer as to why their electricity bills are rising,” argued Umipig. “They have to know how electricity is delivered, what causes fluctuations in charges, and how issues like power loss, outages, and illegal connections affect the system. When consumers are properly informed, they are better equipped to participate in discussions about energy use and service quality.”

Umipig also emphasized that clearer explanations of technical concepts, particularly billing components and distribution charges, are essential to prevent confusion and disputes between consumers and providers. Furthermore, the DOE representative asserted that strengthening consumers’ energy literacy helps them play a more active role in promoting efficient energy use.

Meanwhile, Ilaw underscored the need for stronger accountability and communication standards among electric cooperatives (ECs) and distribution utilities (DUs). “Most consumers’ frustration stems from the confusion about what they are being asked to pay,” argued Pradez.

She added, “At a time when electricity costs are straining household finances, consumers need accessible information and clear communication from providers to help them fully understand what exactly they are paying for.”

The group also highlighted provisions aimed at improving service delivery for electric cooperatives, particularly in areas such as outage response, complaint resolution, and transparency in billing practices.

“ECs and DUs should not have to wait for consumers to voice their concerns to provide an explanation for changes in billing or interruptions in service delivery. Part of better service delivery is being proactive with providing timely and relevant information to consumers,” reiterated Pradez.

Additionally, Pradez noted that while consumers are encouraged to practice energy conservation and use electricity responsibly, service providers also carry the responsibility of maintaining reliability, communicating clearly, and ensuring that standards of service are consistently met.

She said, “We cannot just keep asking consumers to accept higher rates with poor service quality. There has to be a balance between consumer responsibility and provider accountability, especially as we continue to navigate economic pressures and growing energy demand.” PR