DOE: Samal has ample power supply

THE Undersecretary of the Department of Energy (DOE) said that the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) has sufficient power supply despite reports of a power crisis on the island.

Dr. Rowena Cristina Guevara, undersecretary of DOE, made this statement in a media interview during the Powering Progress: The Path Toward the Philippines’ Clean Energy Transition seminar, held at Marriot Courtyard Hotel in Iloilo City on July 8, 2024.

“Mali yung reports kasi na embroil siya sa laban eh, actually si Island Garden City of Samal has enough supply (The reports are incorrect because they are embroiled in the conflict, the island actually has enough supply),” she said.

She added that the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Samal should resolve their distribution issues, and the department is awaiting their resolution to avoid the conflict from escalating regarding Igacos’ power woes.

“Iayos muna sa distribution nila so let’s wait for that to be resolved, ayaw namin makigulo muna eh, may nire-resolve pa (They should fix their distribution issues first because we don’t want to interfere while they are still resolving it),” she said.

“Ayusin muna ng mayor kasi ano siya electric property (The mayor should solve it first because it involves electrical property),” she continued.

To recall, Igacos declared a state of calamity through Resolution No. 734, Series of 2023, issued by the City Council on March 16, 2023. The council also passed two resolutions allocating P8,100,000 for the procurement of modular generator sets and accessories.

Meanwhile, Igacos Mayor Al David Uy said on June 24, 2024, during a special press conference held at Club Samal Resort, that the city has incurred damages of about P120 to P150 million annually since the 2010s due to the inconsistencies and unresolved electric issues of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Nordeco).

Uy added that the power crisis has significantly affected the island's economy and business landscape for 15 years. He mentioned their proposal for a submarine power cable to address the persistent problem hindering the island’s economic growth.

The mayor emphasized that they have given Nordeco until June 30, 2024, to activate the project “or face consequences,” which is intended as a temporary solution to meet the entire island’s demands. RGP