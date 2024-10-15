DOE warns of looming energy shortage in Davao

THE Department of Energy (DOE) anticipates that while the current energy supply in the Davao Region is adequate, it may not keep up as the region's economy continues to grow.

Engr. Mark Marollano, Supervising Science Research Specialist of the DOE, said during the Power 101 Training Program on Monday, October 14, 2024, at Apo View Hotel.

He noted that the economic boom and ongoing infrastructure projects are driving the need for increased energy capacity.

“Naa tay contracted areas that are already contracted up to 2032 but kailangan malaman sa Davao areas that's why they have pending contracts or agreements with the suppliers and powerplants to meet the demand (We have contracted areas with agreements extending up to 2032, but we need to secure contracts for Davao's growing needs. Pending contracts and agreements with suppliers and power plants are in the works to meet this demand),” he said.

He added that while no contracts have been finalized yet, negotiations with suppliers are ongoing.

According to the 2023–2032 Distribution Development Plan for the Davao Region, energy demand is expected to grow steadily.

Demand, which was 716.84 megawatts (MW) in 2023, is projected to reach 1,056.78 MW by 2032. However, the supply is projected to decrease from 666.42 MW in 2023 to 576.78 MW by 2032.

“We have to meet that demand by 2032 so currently ang supply lang po ay kalahati ng Davao Region, 576 it comprises of 202 MW so ang kalahati po ay still uncontracted and yun po ang kailangan i-workout ng mga distribution teams to meet the demand (We need to meet this demand by 2032. Right now, the supply in the Davao Region is only half of what's required—576 MW, which includes just 202 MW of contracted power. The rest is still uncontracted, and the distribution teams need to address this gap),” he said.

Meanwhile, in Mindanao, Marollano highlighted that the energy supply will also fall short due to the region's rapid development. To address this, the DOE is closely monitoring power projects and issuing certificates of endorsement to support the establishment of new power plants across the Philippines. RGP