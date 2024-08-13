DOF fetes Landbank’s partners

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto has given recognition to the Landbank of the Philippines (LANDBANK)’s outstanding cooperatives, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), financial institutions, corporations, and farmers as strong partners in spreading economic growth and national development around the country.

“The success stories of our awardees every year mirror the potential of our nation. It illustrates how far we can progress when we commit to being each other's steadfast partners in development,” he said in his speech at the awarding ceremony on August 8, 2024.

The annual Models of Excellence Recognition Initiative for Top Bank Clients (MERIT) Program recognizes LANDBANK’s high performing clients that have become models of excellence, contributed to financial development, and have maintained productive relationships with the Bank.

This year, the LANDBANK honored 14 MERIT awardees composed of agri and non-agri cooperatives, agri and non-agri enterprises, MSMEs, large corporations, financial institutions, and farmers.

The Finance Chief lauded the awardees under the Gawad sa Pinakatanging Kooperatiba (Gawad PITAK) Program—the Alicia Neighborhood Multi-Purpose Cooperative; the Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative; the Ating Ani Nueva Ecija Multi-Purpose Cooperative; and the Ligas Kooperatiba ng Bayan sa Pagpapaunlad.

“These outstanding cooperatives are among the country’s main poverty-fighting forces. They have been supporting the future of our farmers, fisherfolks, and local communities so they can start their own business, sustain livelihoods, and boost their capacity to ensure the nation’s food security and prosperity,” he said.

Secretary Recto also acknowledged the crucial roles played by financial institutions in nation-building.

The awardees under the Gawad Partner Financial Institution (Gawad PFI) Program are the ProFarmers Rural Banking Corporation; the Producers Savings Bank Corporation; and the ASA Philippines Foundation.

“[They were] able to bring in much-needed financial support to our microentrepreneurs even in the remotest and most underserved areas of the country, mula Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao,” he said.

For the Gawad Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Gawad MSME) Program, Secretary Recto thanked Fralyn B. Cruz and Sandig Medical Clinic and Hospital for being heroes ensuring sufficient food supply in Luzon and widening access to reliable healthcare for the people of Sultan Kudarat.

Secretary Recto also recognized the large corporations driving the country forward by building high-quality infrastructure and sustainable waste management, as well as creating a generation of empowered and financially-independent Filipinos.

These were Asialink Finance Corporation; DoubleDragon Corporation; and Soliman E.C. Septic Tank Disposal under the Gawad Korporasyon na KAagapay sa Ating GAnap na tagumPAY (Gawad KAAGAPAY) Program.

Last but not least, the Finance Chief paid tribute to the farmers under the Ulirang Magsasaka Program who are the backbone of the nation and the reason for maintaining the country’s food security.

“Isang karangalan po na makilala ang ating mga ulirang magsasaka na sina: Mr. Deodany L. Cara at Mr. Roderick G. Capalongan. They are visionaries who see challenges as opportunities, paving the way for a new generation of Filipino farmers who embrace innovation, sustainability, and financial responsibility,” he said.

“We must always remember that in every grain of rice, every vegetable, and every fruit, there is a story of Mr. Cara, Mr. Capalongan, and thousands of Filipino farmers whose hard work and sacrifice secure the future of every Filipino,” Secretary Recto added.

The Finance Chief noted that the awardees’ improving performances underscore the vision of broad-based and inclusive social development that the Landbank is committed to serve.

In this regard, the Bank continues to expand its presence in areas around the country, while accelerating the digitalization of its services to reach as many unbanked and underprivileged Filipinos.

Moreover, the Bank is expanding its lending support to a wide variety of sectors, beyond agriculture and rural development, so that it can deliver the biggest benefits to every Filipino.

“Because the more people LANDBANK reaches, the more support it extends, and the more unbanked individuals it onboards in the financial system—the more Filipino lives are being secured and transformed,” the Finance Chief said.

“And each Filipino’s success and progress contributes to the nation’s growth and prosperity. Ang pag-asenso ng bawat Juan de la Cruz, maliit man o malaki, ay tiyak na pag-asenso rin ng Pilipinas,” he added.

Secretary Recto expressed his gratitude to all the awardees for serving as role models to the next generation of Bagong Pilipino.

“Your work and contributions send a powerful message—that we can put an end to poverty not by looking out only for ourselves, but by working hand in hand together,” he said.

Secretary Recto also hailed LANDBANK for setting a historic record by remitting PHP 32.12 billion in cash dividends to the national treasury last April—the highest ever among government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) and in the Bank's history.

The dividends, which are among the government’s sources of non-tax revenues, will be used to support the country’s robust growth, spur job creation, increase people’s incomes, and lift more Filipinos out of poverty.

Present during the event were LBP President and CEO Lynette Ortiz; Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona, Jr.; and Chief-of-Staff and Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati Dorotan Tiuseco. PR