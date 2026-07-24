Dog owners warned of parvovirus spread

A LOCAL animal welfare group in Davao City warned pet owners as parvovirus cases continue to spread.

Bantay Hayop-Davao said that with the rainy season, many diseases that can affect pets have surfaced. The group advised pet owners to stay vigilant in protecting their pets.

The organization advised pet owners not to let puppies under one year old who have not received their core vaccines roam or walk on the ground.

It also advised pet owners to avoid taking their pets outside unnecessarily and not to bring their outdoor shoes or slippers inside their homes.

Pet owners were also advised to avoid handling puppies without disinfecting their hands and to keep the deworming schedules of their puppies and adult dogs up to date to reduce the risk of illness.

They should also keep their pets' deworming schedules updated and have them vaccinated with the core vaccine, which can be administered by a veterinary clinic.

Bantay Hayop-Davao said some of the symptoms of parvovirus in animals include repeated vomiting, often producing only saliva or foam. The animal may also experience diarrhea, which is usually severe and may contain blood or have a very foul odor.

The animal may lose its appetite and refuse to eat or drink. It may also become weak and lie down most of the time, and may experience fever or even have a very low body temperature.

Other symptoms include abdominal pain and dehydration, wherein the pet has a dry mouth, sunken eyes, and skin that does not quickly return to normal when pinched. Rapid weight loss caused by vomiting and diarrhea may also occur.

Bantay Hayop-Davao stressed that parvovirus is a serious disease that can lead to dehydration and life-threatening complications in pets. The group advised that if an animal is showing signs of parvovirus, it should be brought to a veterinarian immediately.

“Mas maayo usab nga ilain ang iro gikan sa ubang mga iro tungod kay ang parvovirus dali kaayo matakod pinaagi sa kontaminadong tae, lugar, o mga gamit,” Bantay Hayop-Davao said.

(It is also best to isolate the infected dog from other dogs, as parvovirus is highly contagious and can easily spread through contaminated feces, environments, or objects.)

Rovie Bullina of Bantay Hayop Davao said that parvovirus does not have a cure; hence, the best chance of survival for the animal is early detection of its symptoms, which can help save the animal. She said that once the pet is already experiencing these symptoms, it should be brought to a veterinarian immediately.

“Prevention is key so bakuna, magpabakuna samtang wala pay sakit atoang mga alaga. Dili pwede bakunahan atoang mga alaga og naay sakit (Prevention is key, so have your pets vaccinated while they are still healthy. Pets that are already sick should not be vaccinated),” she said on July 21, 2026.

Bullina said that the fatality rate of parvovirus is high, especially for puppies. However, she warned pet owners that adult dogs can still contract the virus. She stressed the importance of having pets vaccinated to prevent them from contracting parvovirus. RGP