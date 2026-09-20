DOH-Davao aims to immunize 200K learners, addresses vax misconceptions

THE Department of Health Davao Regional Office (DOH-Davao) has officially resumed its School-Based Immunization (SBI) program, targeting over 200,000 learners across the region. Highlighted during the SBI Media Engagement by DOH-Davao on September 18, 2026, the initiative aims to restore routine vaccination coverage disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic and provide crucial protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Target learners and vaccine coverage

DOH personnel, in coordination with local government units (LGUs) and the Department of Education (DepEd), are deploying to public schools throughout the region.

Grade 1 (105,707 target) and Grade 7 students (105,001 target) will receive Measles-Rubella (MR) and Tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccines and booster doses. Meanwhile, 54,972 Grade 4 female students aged 9 to 14 will receive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to protect against cervical cancer. .

Addressing misconceptions

During the forum, Dr. Allyne Aguelo, a pediatric infectious disease specialist representing the Philippine Pediatric Society, directly addressed public hesitations.

Dr. Aguelo explained that administering the vaccine early provides optimal immune defense, stating that "giving the vaccine earlier before early sexual activity, I think somehow, works best," as it creates a high baseline of protective antibodies for the future.

The health official directly dismantled major misconceptions regarding the HPV vaccine. First, addressing safety and vaccine type, Dr. Aguelo clarified that "HPV is not a live vaccine," assuring parents that it does not introduce a live virus into the body.

Tackling fears of behavioral changes, she stressed that "studies have shown walang nakitang increase in sexual activity or promiscuity among the individuals given the vaccine (studies have shown there is no observed increase in sexual activity or promiscuity among individuals given the vaccine).”

She emphasized its safety track record, noting that "HPV is one of the most extensively studied vaccines" with proven safety and efficacy, adding, "there's no reason to fear getting your child or children vaccinated with the HPV vaccine".

Expected side effects remain typical and temporary, such as mild pain at the injection site, localized redness, or a low-grade fever.

Broader push for women's health

Alongside student immunizations, health officials emphasized broader community wellness initiatives. The inclusion of the HPV vaccine serves as a primary defense in the region's broader campaign against cervical cancer.

DOH-Davao continues to promote early detection and screening for women's health issues, including routine cervical screenings and breast cancer awareness. Upcoming updates will include additional details and guidance on these screening programs.

Highlighting the immunization campaign's mission, DOH-Davao Assistant Regional Director Dr. Annabelle Yumang emphasized that awareness and accurate information are critical to protecting children from preventable diseases.

"Tandaan po natin na (let us remember that) it's always best to prevent, and one of the best ways of making sure that you prevent diseases is awareness," Dr. Yumang stated during the media briefing. "Because if we are aware, we will surely give our children the chance to be protected from these diseases. It's important that we know so that we will not be acting on some misconceptions about what we heard from others."

To ensure a smooth rollout, health and education authorities are compiling masterlists of eligible learners, securing signed parent or guardian consent, and conducting orientation sessions. Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to sign and return the consent forms so their children can receive the free vaccination.

Learners enrolled in private institutions or home-school programs can still access vaccines through local health centers. GRS