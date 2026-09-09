DOH-Davao assures adequate doxycycline supply

THE Department of Health-Davao Center for Health Development (DOH-Davao) assured residents Wednesday that it has enough doxycycline, a prescription antibiotic that may be used as preventive treatment after significant exposure to floodwaters that may be infected with leptospirosis bacteria.

Dr. Kieneth Paul N. Cajes, medical officer III and manager of the DOH Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Disease Program, gave the assurance during the Habi at Kape media forum at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City on Sept. 9.

Cajes said health professionals may recommend doxycycline prophylaxis to people exposed to floodwaters or other conditions that increase their risk of leptospirosis. He stressed, however, that people should not take the antibiotic without medical assessment.

“Ang doxycycline prophylaxis ay isang preventive treatment na maaaring ikonsidera para sa ilang tao na may panganib na ma-expose sa leptospirosis (Doxycycline prophylaxis is a preventive treatment that may be considered for some people at risk of exposure to leptospirosis),” Cajes said.

Health professionals will determine whether the medicine is appropriate based on the type and extent of exposure and the patient’s health condition, Cajes said.

The DOH also warned against self-medication. Improper antibiotic use can contribute to antimicrobial resistance and may reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics when they are needed to treat infections.

The assurance comes as the Davao Region recorded 395 leptospirosis cases and 23 deaths from Jan. 4 to Aug. 29, 2026, according to the latest regional surveillance data.

Of the total cases, 258 involved exposure to floodwaters, making it the most frequently identified source of exposure. The surveillance report also recorded 18 cases linked to mud, 16 associated with agricultural activities, and six involving contaminated food or drinks. The exposure of 77 patients remained unknown.

Seven additional cases were recorded during Morbidity Week 34, covering Aug. 23 to 29. No new deaths were reported during the week, keeping the regional case fatality rate at six percent.

The region recorded seven percent fewer cases than the 423 reported during the same period in 2025. Deaths also dropped to 23 from 67 last year.

Davao City recorded the most cases, with 149 infections and nine deaths, followed by Davao del Norte with 107 cases and seven deaths, and Davao de Oro with 92 cases and two deaths.

Davao del Sur reported 23 cases and three deaths, while Davao Oriental recorded 20 cases and two deaths. Davao Occidental had four cases and no deaths.

Despite the decline in cases, health authorities continue to urge residents to avoid unnecessary contact with floodwaters.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by Leptospira bacteria. People can contract it through water or soil contaminated with urine from infected animals, particularly rats. The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes, nose, mouth, or small breaks in the skin, even when there are no visible wounds.

Cajes urged residents with significant exposure to floodwater to seek medical advice instead of waiting for symptoms.

“Oo. Hindi kailangang hintayin pang lumabas ang mga sintomas bago humingi ng medical advice, lalo na kung nagkaroon ng significant exposure sa baha. Ang health professional ang susuri sa antas ng panganib at tutukoy kung ano ang nararapat na gawin (Yes. You do not need to wait for symptoms to appear before seeking medical advice, especially if you have had significant exposure to floodwater. A health professional will assess the level of risk and determine the appropriate action),” he said.

People who wade through floodwaters should wash themselves thoroughly and consult the nearest health facility or Yakap Clinic. Health professionals can assess their exposure and determine whether doxycycline prophylaxis or other medical intervention is appropriate.

Cajes stressed that the antibiotic is not a blanket preventive treatment for everyone who enters floodwater and should only be taken after professional assessment.

For Dabawenyos exposed to floodwater, the message from health authorities remains clear: avoid floodwater when possible, do not self-medicate, and seek medical advice promptly after significant exposure. DEF