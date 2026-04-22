DOH-Davao continues support for barangay health workers

BARANGAY health workers (BHWs) play an important role as the direct link between the health system and the community. They engage with families, monitor health conditions, and guide individuals in accessing health services. Through their efforts, health concerns are identified more quickly and addressed promptly.

“They embody community spirit and form the literal backbone of the journey towards Universal Health Care,” said Ms. Jinky M. Espino, Department of Health (DOH)-Davao BHW Program Regional Coordinator.

BHWs throughout the Davao Region are supported by DOH through meeting and trainings like the recently concluded 2026 1st Semester BHW Regional Consultative and Stakeholders Meeting in Davao City.

The activity convened BHWs representatives and partners to share updated policies and systems, including the BHW Connect Registry, which can improve the database and subsequently the delivery of health services in their communities. There are currently 13,434 BHWs in the Davao Region.

During the meeting, a review of the household profiling and encoding was conducted; there was also a revisit of the implementation of policies and benefits. These include the DOH-DILG Joint Memorandum Circular 2023-01 (Retention and Continued Service of Barangay Health Workers) and PhilHealth YAKAP (comprehensive care package), which both emphasized to support the continued service of BHWs.

Under Republic Act No. 7883 (The Barangay Health Workers' Benefits and Incentives Act of 1995), their role is formally recognized as a voluntary service that bridges the gap between local communities and the national health system. To support their efforts, the law entitles registered BHWs to a range of incentives, including hazard allowances, subsistence allowances, and training programs to enhance their technical skills. PR