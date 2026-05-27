DOH-Davao deploys new health workers

THE Department of Health in Davao Region (DOH-Davao) recently onboarded 29 new personnel to support the Human Resources for Health under the National Health Workforce Support System.

The move follows President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong Marcos’ directive to enhance healthcare access in the countryside, particularly the underserved communities, by strengthening the National Health Workforce Support System (NHWSS). In Davao Region, DOH has deployed over 1,449 human resources for health.

DOH-Davao OIC Regional Director Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo presided over the oath-taking ceremony on May 11 for 29 new health workers, consisting of 11 nurses, 2 midwives, 4 pharmacists, 6 medical technologists, 3 nutritionist-dietitians, and 3 radiologic technologists.

“DOH-Davao is steadfast in its public service to contribute to better health outcomes and stronger health systems in the country as directed by the 8-Point Action Agenda,” Dr. Gamolo said.

The third pillar of the health agenda, “For Every Health Worker and Institution”, focuses on healthcare workers’ well-being, rights, and fortifying health institutions against pandemics. This takes the form of strategic intervention on increasing the availability of health workers in health facilities, institutions, and communities.

The national health worker density in the Philippines, while meeting the World Health Organization threshold ratio of 61:2, or 62 health workers per 10,000 population, still reveals significant disparities among specific healthcare professional categories. Shortages persist across all categories, except for nursing personnel, which exceed the WHO density standards.

“To address these issues on healthcare workers, DOH is actively increasing investments for the sustainable production of health workers, implementing competency-based recruitment and placement policies for health workers, and establishing a harmonized system of collection, management, and governance of health workforce data across the health labor market,” Dr. Gamolo added.

The NHWSS seeks to address the challenges of inequitable access to and distribution of healthcare workers in the country. This comprehensive program encompasses various facets of healthcare workforce management and development, including human resource management, salaries, benefits, incentives, and occupational health and safety for healthcare professionals deployed to Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas.

Under the NHWSS, several programs are currently running to augment the healthcare workforce in local government units. These initiatives include the Doctors to the Barrios Program, the Nurse Deployment Project, and the HRH program, which deploys nurses, dentists, nutritionists, medical technologists, physical therapists, and midwives to areas in need.

Additionally, the Post-Residency Deployment Program (PRDP) and the newly introduced Espesyalista para sa Bayan Program aim to deploy specialist physicians to underserved regions after completing their residency training in DOH hospitals. PIA DAVAO