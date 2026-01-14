DOH-Davao eyes over 500K kids for Measles-Rubella jabs

THE Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao), in partnership with local government units (LGUs), is set to immunize 513,009 children aged 6 to 59 months across the region as part of its intensified campaign against measles and rubella.

Dr. Grace Amistoso, Assistant Regional Director of DOH-Davao, during the Kapehan sa Dabaw, said that the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity aims to close immunity gaps and prevent outbreaks.

“These diseases are highly contagious, preventable yet can lead to severe complications like life-long disability and even death if left unchecked,” she said.

Dr. Janis Olavides, Medical Officer IV of DOH-Davao, explained that the region recorded low vaccination rates in 2025, largely due to parents’ limited time to bring their children to health centers, which typically operate Mondays to Fridays.

“Isa pod sa ginatan-aw namo is ang ka-busy sa mga inahan nga dili madala [ang mga bata] kay usually our health centers would provide vaccinations talaga Mondays to Fridays, but tungod lagi nga gatrabaho mao na nga dili mabitbit ang bata sa atong vaccination sites, moa na’ng dili ma kompleto,” she said.

(One of the things we are looking at is how busy mothers are, which prevents them from bringing [their children] because, while our health centers usually provide vaccinations Monday through Friday, they can’t bring the children to our vaccination sites because they are working, leading to incomplete immunization.)

The immunization drive will roll out in two phases: Phase 1 from January to February covering Mindanao, and Phase 2 in June for Luzon and Visayas.

Olavides emphasized that measles is not confined to children, as adults who missed vaccination during infancy remain vulnerable.

“It’s not just the children ang matakdan sa measles, we have our adults. So, pag-interview [namo sa ilaha] wala gyud diay sila nakadawat og bakuna katong bata pa sila. Mao na’ng importante gyud nga karon palang, protektahan na nato atong mga kabatan-onan,” she said.

(It’s not just children who can be infected with measles; even adults can be infected. During our interviews with adults who were infected with measles, it was revealed that these individuals did not receive any vaccinations during their childhood. This underscores the critical necessity of protecting our youth today to ensure their long-term health.)

Dr. Analiza Malubay, National Immunization Program Medical Coordinator of the Davao City Health Office (CHO), reported that while Davao City logged measles cases in 2023 and 2024, the city recorded zero cases in 2025. However, vaccination coverage remains low, targeting around 160,000 children in Davao City.

Malubay noted that the last measles case in Davao City was recorded in Bunawan in 2024, with Panabo reporting several cases last year.

She added that border areas such as Bunawan, Buda, and Toril will be closely monitored, with vaccination teams deployed across the city’s 18 health centers in three congressional districts.

Malubay also urged parents to bring their children to the vaccination sites across health centers. PIA DAVAO