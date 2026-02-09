DOH-Davao races to vaccinate 196K more kids against measles-rubella

THE Department of Health–Davao Region (DOH–Davao) reported that it had vaccinated a total of 316,074 children under its Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) as of February 8, 2026, since its rollout in the region on January 19, 2026.

DOH-Davao said that this figure represents 61.1 percent of its target population of 513,009 children, which corresponds to the 95 percent coverage goal. The department still needs to reach the remaining 196,935 unvaccinated children in the region.

Of the 316,074 vaccinated children, 91,877 were from Davao City, 50,870 from Davao de Oro, 70,764 from Davao del Norte, 40,054 from Davao del Sur, 19,407 from Davao Occidental, and 43,102 from Davao Oriental.

Dr. Grace Amistoso, Officer-in-Charge Assistant Regional Director of DOH-Davao, said they are confident they will be able to reach the remaining children by the end of the campaign on February 13, 2026.

She added that regardless of whether the children are from rural or urban areas, the department will do its best to reach them.

“We are really hopeful that we could reach these children through collaboration, but, again, currently our local leaders and our local partners are working together to reach these children,” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, February 9, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Parents encouraged to participate

Amistoso encouraged parents to participate in the MR-SIA and have their children vaccinated, especially those who have not completed their routine vaccinations. She said that after February 13, 2026, the office will no longer provide these vaccinations for free.

Parents who wish to have their children vaccinated beyond this period will need to avail themselves of the same services from private healthcare facilities.

She emphasized that parents should ensure their children receive routine vaccinations to protect them from vaccine-preventable diseases. She also highlighted the importance of completing routine immunizations to reduce the need for frequent MR-SIA campaigns.

Amistoso explained that the MR-SIA is not an annual DOH program, as it is conducted only every three years or when there is a projected disease outbreak.

The last routine vaccination campaign was conducted in 2023, during which the department achieved more than 86 percent coverage.

Dr. Janis Olavides, medical officer of DOH–Davao, said they hope parents will ensure that their children complete their routine vaccinations and that the region will achieve 95 percent coverage in this year’s supplemental immunization activity.

She added that with increased coverage in 2026 and better compliance with routine immunization, the agency may no longer need to conduct supplemental vaccination campaigns for the children.

“Kaya unahan natin kaysa dadami ang kaso. So hopefully hindi na masyado dadami ang kaso natin not only for the region but also nationwide para hindi na masyado campaign na gagawin that’s why we are strengthening really the routine immunization,” she said.

(That’s why we are taking action early before the number of cases increases. Hopefully, the cases will not rise significantly, not only in the region but also nationwide, so that extensive campaign efforts will no longer be necessary. This is why we are really strengthening routine immunization.)

Refusal and deferral

Olavides said that despite massive information dissemination efforts, some parents still refuse to have their children vaccinated, citing fears about possible vaccine side effects. However, she noted that refusal rates have declined due to increased public trust in vaccination following the effectiveness of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also cited deferral cases, in which children are unable to receive vaccines because they are ill at the time of vaccination. Despite this, she said that 25 percent of previously deferred children were eventually vaccinated by health workers.

Another reason for refusal of supplemental vaccination is that some children have already completed their routine immunization. Olavides explained that supplemental vaccination is still necessary because the region has not yet reached the 95 percent coverage, which is required to achieve herd immunity. Without this level of coverage, children remain at risk of contracting measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

The MR-SIA, branded as “Chikiting Ligtas,” will run until February 13, 2026. Vaccination posts will be established in barangays, health centers, schools, and other community sites across the region to ensure wider access.

The campaign primarily targets children aged six months to 59 months, the age group considered most vulnerable to measles-related complications. RGP