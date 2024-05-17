DOH-Davao records 7-K cases in Davao Region

THE Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) reported around 7,000 cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Aids) as of December 2023.

Dr. Kris Claudette C. Trangia, a medical officer at DOH-Davao, confirmed that there were 7,066 reported cases of HIV/Aids in the region by December 2023. She noted that 63 percent of these cases are receiving Antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 83 percent have achieved viral suppression.

“One of the biggest challenges in our HIV program is stigma and discrimination. That's why we are actively promoting the idea that it's our right to know our status regardless of our risky behaviors,” she said. “So by knowing your status, may it be negative or positive, you will know how to protect yourself or protect others,” she continued.

Trangia said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 16, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office, that among the reported cases, Davao City accounted for the highest number with 4,855 cases, followed by Davao del Norte (1,025), Davao del Sur (443), Davao de Oro (369), Davao Oriental (246), and Davao Occidental (128).

According to data from the Davao Center for Health Development, out of the 7,066 cases, 403 were female, and 6,663 were male. The age group most affected was 25-34 years old, followed by 15-24 years old, 35-49 years old, 50 and older, and 15 years old and below.

The primary modes of transmission remain males having sex with males, followed by males having sex with both genders, male-to-female sex, mother-to-child transmission, and cases where the source of infection is unknown.

Treatment

Dr. Jordana P. Ramitere, head medical officer at the Reproductive Health and Wellness Center (RHWC), noted a 10 percent increase in reported cases of HIV/Aids in Davao City, with 44 new cases reported.

She said that the city offers free medication and laboratory monitoring every six months for individuals living with HIV/Aids.

“There is no cure for HIV. They have to be maintaining antiretroviral daily but we cannot provide for them on a long-term basis. We provide initially one bottle and that’s one month supply and eventually three month supply depending on your location—up to six months if you live far from the city,” she said.

In Davao City, three treatment facilities are available for individuals with HIV/Aids: the RHWC, the City Health Office, and the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Additionally, Davao Doctors Hospital partners with DOH-Davao to provide private healthcare services.

Outside Davao City, the Davao Regional Medical Center serves Davao del Norte.

For testing, several facilities are accessible to the public. Dr. Trangia encouraged individuals to visit the nearest Rural Health Unit (RHU) for testing services.

Info drive

Ramitere emphasized the need to enhance information dissemination efforts, particularly because some campaign materials used were outdated and may not resonate with today's youth, who are increasingly affected by HIV/Aids.

She mentioned the integration of lessons on HIV/Aids into students' curriculum based on the Philippine HIV and Aids Policy Act, spanning from grade school to college. However, she noted challenges in implementation due to teachers' heavy workloads.

According to Section 12 of the act, the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education (Ched), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) are mandated to incorporate basic and age-appropriate instruction on HIV/Aids and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in public and private educational curricula.

In addition to educational efforts, she also underscored the crucial role of parents in educating their children about HIV/Aids prevention.

The RHWC will host its annual International Aids Candlelight Memorial with the theme "41st Kandila ng Pagkalinga, Liwanag ng Pag-asa" at Rizal Park on May 24, 2024. RGP